Alec Baldwin Returns to Instagram With Family Photo Amid Pending Charges

Just a few days after the New Mexico District Attorney's Office confirmed that Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, the 30 Rock actor took to Instagram.
The 64-year-old shared a snap of his wife Hilaria Baldwin receiving a massage from their son Leonardo, 6, on Jan. 22 with the caption, "The old ‘let me give you a back rub' ploy. Potato chips to follow."
The couple also share children Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 22 months and Ilaria, 4 months. He previously welcomed daughter Ireland, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
News of Baldwin's pending charges come more than one year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot when a loaded prop gun held by Baldwin discharged on the Rust set. The New Mexico District Attorney's Office confirmed that armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also be charged the same two counts Baldwin will face.
In response to Baldwin's pending charges, his attorney Luke Nikas declared they are planning to fight back.
"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death," Nikas said in a statement to NBC News. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun—or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."
Gutierrez-Reed's attorney Jason Bowles also shared that they plan "to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."
Following the shooting, Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins reached a settlement with Baldwin and Rust's producers in a wrongful death case in 2022. At the time, he shared in a statement obtained by E! News that he had "no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame" to the producers or Baldwin.
Despite this, his attorney provided a statement to Law Crime Network on Jan. 19, noting the Hutchins' family approves of the charges Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will face.
"It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law," the statement read. "We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."
