Alec Baldwin Returns to Instagram With Family Photo Amid Pending Charges

Watch : Alec Baldwin to Be Charged in Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin is spending time with family.

Just a few days after the New Mexico District Attorney's Office confirmed that Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, the 30 Rock actor took to Instagram.

The 64-year-old shared a snap of his wife Hilaria Baldwin receiving a massage from their son Leonardo, 6, on Jan. 22 with the caption, "The old ‘let me give you a back rub' ploy. Potato chips to follow."

The couple also share children Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 22 months and Ilaria, 4 months. He previously welcomed daughter Ireland, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

News of Baldwin's pending charges come more than one year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot when a loaded prop gun held by Baldwin discharged on the Rust set. The New Mexico District Attorney's Office confirmed that armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also be charged the same two counts Baldwin will face.