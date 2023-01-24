Drew Barrymore Poking Fun at Leonardo DiCaprio's Bad Boy Reputation Will Have You in a Fever Pitch

Watch : Drew Barrymore Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio's "Naughty" Reputation

Even Drew Barrymore thinks Leonardo DiCaprio is quite the ladies' man.

The Charlie's Angels alum joked about the Don't Look Up star's reputation during the Jan. 23 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. When guest Sam Smith revealed that their first-ever celeb crush was none other than Leo at the height of his Titanic fame, Drew remarked of the 48-year-old, "I love that he's still clubbing."

The talk show host then pointed out how Leo can often be seen partying on yachts (including earlier this month), before she seemingly made a quip about the actor's stacked dating history. Referencing lyrics from Sam's song "Unholy," which is about a steamy tryst, Drew teased, "He goes to the body shop, I bet."

But that doesn't mean Drew's heart won't go on for Leo, either. After Sam cheekily called the Oscar winner a "naughty boy," Drew pined, "I know, and I love it."

In the past, Leo has been romantically linked to Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn and Nina Agdal. And just a month after news broke in August that he had ended his four-year relationship with model Camila Morrone, a source close to Leo told E! News that the actor had been on a few dates with Gigi Hadid—though they're "not exclusive."