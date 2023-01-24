Drew Barrymore Poking Fun at Leonardo DiCaprio's Bad Boy Reputation Will Have You in a Fever Pitch

Even Drew Barrymore thinks Leonardo DiCaprio is quite the ladies' man.
The Charlie's Angels alum joked about the Don't Look Up star's reputation during the Jan. 23 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. When guest Sam Smith revealed that their first-ever celeb crush was none other than Leo at the height of his Titanic fame, Drew remarked of the 48-year-old, "I love that he's still clubbing."
The talk show host then pointed out how Leo can often be seen partying on yachts (including earlier this month), before she seemingly made a quip about the actor's stacked dating history. Referencing lyrics from Sam's song "Unholy," which is about a steamy tryst, Drew teased, "He goes to the body shop, I bet."
But that doesn't mean Drew's heart won't go on for Leo, either. After Sam cheekily called the Oscar winner a "naughty boy," Drew pined, "I know, and I love it."
In the past, Leo has been romantically linked to Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn and Nina Agdal. And just a month after news broke in August that he had ended his four-year relationship with model Camila Morrone, a source close to Leo told E! News that the actor had been on a few dates with Gigi Hadid—though they're "not exclusive."
"Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to get to know her," the insider said in September. "They have hung out several times and he is interested."
Most recently, Leo sparked romance speculation with Victoria Lamas—the 23-year-old daughter of Lorenzo Lamas—after they were seen leaving a Los Angeles social club in December. However, Lorenzo later clarified that the two are "not in a serious relationship."
"They're just friends, but she is smitten, of course," the Falcon Crest alum told the New York Post on Dec. 28. "And that was my cautionary tale to her: Just take one step at a time. But as of now, they're not an item. They're not exclusive to each other."
It looks like Leo is still enjoying the single life...for now.