Drew Barrymore Poking Fun at Leonardo DiCaprio's Bad Boy Reputation Will Have You in a Fever Pitch

Drew Barrymore couldn't help but to cheekily reference Leonardo DiCaprio's party pics during a recent episode of her talk show, joking that he "goes to the body shop, I bet."

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 24, 2023 3:22 AMTags
Drew BarrymoreLeonardo DiCaprioCelebrities
Watch: Drew Barrymore Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio's "Naughty" Reputation

Even Drew Barrymore thinks Leonardo DiCaprio is quite the ladies' man.

The Charlie's Angels alum joked about the Don't Look Up star's reputation during the Jan. 23 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. When guest Sam Smith revealed that their first-ever celeb crush was none other than Leo at the height of his Titanic fame, Drew remarked of the 48-year-old, "I love that he's still clubbing."

The talk show host then pointed out how Leo can often be seen partying on yachts (including earlier this month), before she seemingly made a quip about the actor's stacked dating history. Referencing lyrics from Sam's song "Unholy," which is about a steamy tryst, Drew teased, "He goes to the body shop, I bet."

But that doesn't mean Drew's heart won't go on for Leo, either. After Sam cheekily called the Oscar winner a "naughty boy," Drew pined, "I know, and I love it." 

In the past, Leo has been romantically linked to Gisele Bündchen, Bar RefaeliBlake LivelyErin HeathertonToni Garrn and Nina Agdal. And just a month after news broke in August that he had ended his four-year relationship with model Camila Morrone, a source close to Leo told E! News that the actor had been on a few dates with Gigi Hadid—though they're "not exclusive."

photos
Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating History

"Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to get to know her," the insider said in September. "They have hung out several times and he is interested."

 

Getty Images

Most recently, Leo sparked romance speculation with Victoria Lamas—the 23-year-old daughter of Lorenzo Lamas—after they were seen leaving a Los Angeles social club in December. However, Lorenzo later clarified that the two are "not in a serious relationship."

"They're just friends, but she is smitten, of course," the Falcon Crest alum told the New York Post on Dec. 28. "And that was my cautionary tale to her: Just take one step at a time. But as of now, they're not an item. They're not exclusive to each other."

It looks like Leo is still enjoying the single life...for now.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name

2

Shailene Woodley Reflects on "S--tty" Chapter Post Aaron Rodgers Split

3

Hailey Bieber's New Bob Haircut Will Influence Your Winter Look

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name

2

Shailene Woodley Reflects on "S--tty" Chapter Post Aaron Rodgers Split

3

Hailey Bieber's New Bob Haircut Will Influence Your Winter Look

4
Exclusive

Below Deck: Where Captain Sandy Stands With Camille Post-Firing

5

Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Take PDA-Packed Romance to Hawaii