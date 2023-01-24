Who Should Replace Matt Lucas on Great British Baking Show? Prue Leith Says…

Watch : Paul Hollywood & Prue Leith Talk The Great American Baking Show

Prue Leith is ready for a new era inside the tent.

After The Great British Baking Show co-host Matt Lucas announced he was leaving the show after three seasons in December, judge Prue told Saga, according to Express, that she was "very, very sad" about his exit—but that hasn't prevented her from thinking about his potential replacement.

While Prue noted that she can "totally understand" why Matt made the decision to leave the show, citing his desire "to do more writing, more theatre," she just hopes that whoever takes over for Matt is somebody that she actually knows.

"I'd like somebody that I've heard of," Prue recently said in an interview with ITV's Lorraine. "I get to love them but the truth is that I've never understood Matt and [co-host] Noel's [Fielding] jokes anyway."

If Prue doesn't know the new host, at least there's some historic reason for optimism. Prue, who admitted that she had "never heard of Noel Fielding until I met him," now has a seamless chemistry with the co-host.

Prue and Noel, who both joined The Great British Baking Show during season eight in 2017, will remain on the show, along with judge Paul Hollywood.