This $5 Exfoliating Mitt With 19,200+ 5-Star Reviews Will Give You the Smooth Skin You've Always Wanted

If you need additional info before you shop, let these reviews show you how much you need this product.

Seraphic Skincare Premium Exfoliating Mitt Reviews

A shopper declared, "Best money I ever spent!! If you are are thinking about this product. Please stop. JUST DO IT! This is the BEST PRODUCT i have ever bought on Amazon!! I am beyond pleased with my results. It works just as described and trust me the dead skin will fall off. I am going to buy one for every single person I know lol! I can't keep this to myself!"

Another raved, "BEST PURCHASE OF MY LIFE. I'm SO excited about these mitts. I have KP on my arms and legs, so exfoliating is extra important for me. I also tend to need to exfoliate more often than the average person, but I never feel like any scrub or brush does enough. These are PERFECT. I followed all of the instructions and the dead skin was just rolling right off, and it felt so nice! I swear this is the cleanest I've felt in my entire life, and after only one use my skin is more glowy and smooth than it's been in years. I don't think I can live without these now."

Someone gushed, "Most INCREDIBLE EXFOLIATION ON EARTH!!! I own several types of exfoliating gloves, towels etc.... but NONE of them come close to these mitts! I'll never go back to what I've used before! This are excellent for sensitive skin, strawberry skin and excessive dry skin. I was amazed at how much exfoliating I needed after using these mitts. LOVE THEM! Reveal your BEST SKIN YET!!! Buying these as gifts and more for myself!"

"Revealed the softest skin EVER! I've used lots of exfoliating products/gloves over the years and these are by far my favorite. They leave my skin feeling new and fresh with little effort to remove all the dead skin. I use them once a week before I apply my tanning lotion and have helped it to look more even and last longer. Will never buy anything else," a shopper wrote.

Another admitted, "I did not have super high hopes for this. I moisturize everyday and regularly exfoliate with a loofah so I thought that these wouldn't really do anything but I was wrong! I soaked in the bath for a few minutes and then gently scrubbed with the mitts and a surprising amount of dead skin scrubbed off! I can't recommend these enough."

An Amazon customer explained, "I was skeptical about buying this because I've used gloves and loofas and others before and weren't working or got moldy quick and ugly. This one works like magic. You don't have to scrub so hard once you let your skin soak up water to we're it gets soft to scrub. You definitely see the dead skin come off and it's soothing after especially when shaving. I love it! Don't miss out on healthy clean skin."

"I'm obsessed with these mitts. I've recommended them to about everyone I know at this point; they really exfoliate like I've never seen before. The amount of skin that came off the first time I used it was both gross and so satisfying. I now do it every week and not much skin comes off but I still feel so smooth after," a shopper said.

