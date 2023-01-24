You’ll Bend and Snap Over Jennifer Coolidge’s Surprising Connection to Billie Eilish

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Coolidge was happier than ever at this iconic wedding.

The White Lotus star revealed the most memorable wedding ceremony she ever attended was that of Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell—the parents of Billie Eilish and Finneas.

"The best wedding I ever went to was…I got this invite when I was in this comedy group, The Groundlings," Coolidge said on UK's Hits Radio Jan. 23. "I go to all these really fancy wedding where people spend millions of dollars, and things like that. But it wasn't equivalent to this very sort of, it was just the most unique, natural wedding."

Noting that the bride and groom "had known each other for a really long time," Coolidge went on to reveal the truly "cool part" of the story.

"They gave birth to two children after they got married," the Legally Blonde actress explained. "And their daughter is Billie Eilish and their son is Finneas."