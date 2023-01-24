Why Fans Are Convinced Travis Barker Debuted a Tattoo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes

Travis Barker’s new tattoo has fans doing a double take. See the ink that many believe is of Kourtney Kardashian.

Watch: See Travis Barker's New Ink That May Be a Kourtney Kardashian Body Part

It looks like Travis Barker got some new ink-182 inspired by his wife.

The Blink-182 drummer turned heads when he showed off a new tattoo on his Instagram Jan. 21. The ink in question is a pair of eyes and eyebrows—placed on his upper thigh—that look very much like Kourtney Kardashian's.

Although Travis hasn't confirmed the tattoo is of the Poosh founder, many fans have come to that conclusion based off the resemblance. One Instagram user commented, "Definitely kourts eyes." Meanwhile, another added, "Omg that tattoo. Wow. They nailed kortneys eyes."

After all, it wouldn't be the first Kourtney-themed art on Travis' body.

Back in 2021, shortly after getting engaged, Travis got Kourtney's lips tattooed on his bicep. The smooch was done by tattoo artist Scott Campbell, who shared a snap of the art to Instagram, writing, "@travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two."

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Earlier that same year, in April 2021, Travis got Kourtney's name done on his chest in cursive font. Soon after, Kourtney got behind the tattoo gun herself, giving Travis the words "I love you" on his arm.

Although it seems that was Kourtney's first time giving a tattoo, Travis was more than impressed, as he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time, "best tattoo artist @kourtneykardash."

Though Travis has never confirmed the speculation, rumor has it his tattoo of Audrey Hepburn is also done in Kourtney's honor being the 43-year-old adores the actress.

Talk about some inkcredible romantic gestures.

