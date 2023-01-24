Why Fans Are Convinced Travis Barker Debuted a Tattoo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes

Watch : See Travis Barker's New Ink That May Be a Kourtney Kardashian Body Part

It looks like Travis Barker got some new ink-182 inspired by his wife.

The Blink-182 drummer turned heads when he showed off a new tattoo on his Instagram Jan. 21. The ink in question is a pair of eyes and eyebrows—placed on his upper thigh—that look very much like Kourtney Kardashian's.

Although Travis hasn't confirmed the tattoo is of the Poosh founder, many fans have come to that conclusion based off the resemblance. One Instagram user commented, "Definitely kourts eyes." Meanwhile, another added, "Omg that tattoo. Wow. They nailed kortneys eyes."

After all, it wouldn't be the first Kourtney-themed art on Travis' body.

Back in 2021, shortly after getting engaged, Travis got Kourtney's lips tattooed on his bicep. The smooch was done by tattoo artist Scott Campbell, who shared a snap of the art to Instagram, writing, "@travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two."