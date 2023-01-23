Gossip Girl Fans Discover Editing Error Revealing Blake Lively’s Genius Costume Hack

Spotted: Blake Lively in sweatpants.

TikTokers noticed what appears to be an editing error during an episode of Gossip Girl—which aired from 2007 to 2012—in which socialite Serena van der Woodsen (Blake) is dressed to the nines—from the waist up. The actress donned earrings and a trendy handbag, along with a long, pink dress. However, the shot then zooms out and reveals that she appears to be wearing draw-string sweatpants on top of her dress, riding low from the knees down (which, presumably, would keep warm while filming).

"Gossip Girl was so real for letting the whole cast wear sweats and Uggs," the Jan. 23 TikTok video said. "Just out of frame."

Fans were questioning how this was even possible, with one user writing, "How did that make it into the shot?" and another chiming in with, "I've watched this a zillion times and never noticed this!"

These days, Upper East Siders have the season finale of the Gossip Girl reboot to look forward to Jan. 26 on HBO Max. However, the future of the show is uncertain, as it is currently looking for a new home.

"So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max," showrunner Joshua Safran announced on Twitter Jan. 19. "The EPs and I will forever be grateful to: the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project."

Keep scrolling for all of our favorite secrets from the original Gossip Girl.