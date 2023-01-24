Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Take Their PDA-Packed Romance to Hawaii

Watch : How Pete Davidson Surprised Maria Bakalova on Bodies Bodies Bodies

Live from Hawaii, it's Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders!

The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars continued to fuel romance rumors on Jan. 21, when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a tropical getaway at the beach.

Clad in brightly patterned swim trunks, black baseball cap and chain necklaces, the Saturday Night Live alum looked to be in good spirits as he splashed around in the water. Meanwhile, the Genera+ion actress paired her a green bikini with silver jewelry as she soaked up the sun.

At one point in their day, Pete, 29, and Chase, 26, were seen sharing a sweet smooch as they lounged underneath a beach umbrella.

The steamy sighting comes two days after a cozy-looking visit to Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. At the time, Pete kept close to Chase as they wandered around the theme park—and the duo were even snapped holding hands while on the Revenge of the Mummy thrill ride. As seen in video published by TMZ, the pair also swapped kisses as they stood on an escalator.