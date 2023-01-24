Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Take Their PDA-Packed Romance to Hawaii

Live from Hawaii, it's Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders!
The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars continued to fuel romance rumors on Jan. 21, when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a tropical getaway at the beach.
Clad in brightly patterned swim trunks, black baseball cap and chain necklaces, the Saturday Night Live alum looked to be in good spirits as he splashed around in the water. Meanwhile, the Genera+ion actress paired her a green bikini with silver jewelry as she soaked up the sun.
At one point in their day, Pete, 29, and Chase, 26, were seen sharing a sweet smooch as they lounged underneath a beach umbrella.
The steamy sighting comes two days after a cozy-looking visit to Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. At the time, Pete kept close to Chase as they wandered around the theme park—and the duo were even snapped holding hands while on the Revenge of the Mummy thrill ride. As seen in video published by TMZ, the pair also swapped kisses as they stood on an escalator.
Pete first sparked romance speculations with Chase in December, when they were spotted out with castmate Rachel Sennott at a New York Rangers game in the Big Apple. Then, earlier this month, the duo were spotted cuddling in a booth while waiting for food at a Brooklyn restaurant.
Neither star has publicly commented on their relationship status, though Chase did gush about working with Pete, who played her boyfriend in Bodies Bodies Bodies, during a September interview.
"We had a lot of dark exchanges in the movie, so it was nice to have some relief outside of that, to have a good guy who can bring levity and humour to the role," she told The Face magazine. "He's also a total pro who's very good at dramatic acting, which I'm so excited for everyone to see."
In the past, Pete has dated Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Kim Kardashian, who he split from in August after nine months of dating. Most recently, he was linked to Emily Ratajkowski, but a source close to the model told E! News in November that the two were not in a serious relationship.
"Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with," the insider said at the time. "She's not exclusively dating anyone and is having fun."
As for Chase, she was linked to Riverdale actor Charles Melton in April. However, their relationship seemed to have fizzled out, with a photo of the pair posted in July having since been deleted off Instagram.