Shop the Best Denim Jumpsuits, Plus Four Trendy Ways to Style the Look

This nostalgic fashion trend is so versatile, and if you're not sure how to get in on the look, we've rounded up four ways to dress jumpsuits up and down.

By Ella Chakarian Jan 24, 2023 2:32 AMTags
TrendsShoesHandbagsJewelryShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionShop NewsE! InsiderLikes
e-comm: denim jumpsuit guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

2023 is full of fresh and new trends, and denim is part of the fashion fun. Denim jumpsuits, particularly, have been worn on the runways and sidewalks alike by celebs, fashion it-girl's and style icons everywhere.

If you want to get in on the fashion trend but don't know how to style jumpsuits, you're at the right place. We've rounded up a few of our favorite denim jumpsuits from Good American, Revolve and more, plus all the handbags, jewelry, outerwear and shoes you need to style the look. Whether you want to wear denim jumpsuits casually or for a night out, we've styled a look for every kind of occasion.

Scroll below for four chic ways to dress denim jumpsuits up and down.

read
15 Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas For Every Kind of Date Night

Denim Jumpsuit

This denim jumpsuit from Good American has an ultra-flattering waistband, a button-up front and all the pockets you could need. The long-sleeve look and loose-fitted bottoms make it a casual ensemble that you can wear all the time.

$185
$130
Good American

Heeled Platform Boots

These heeled platform boots from H&M are definitely show-stopping. They would look super cute with the loose-fitted denim jumpsuit. The block heels will add a trendy and edgy feel to your jumpsuit outfit.

$65
H&M

The Script Diamond Cut Single Heart Hoop Earrings

For an added edgy look to your jumpsuit outfit, these customizable hoop earrings from The M Jewelers are the perfect accessory to do just that.

$130
The M Jewelers

GANNI Khaki Pillow Baguette Bag

To complete the look, this khaki pillow baguette bag that is currently on sale for over $100 at SSENSE is the perfect accessory. It ties in the khaki green from the boots, and there you have a perfectly coordinated jumpsuit look.

$295
$153
SSENSE

Free People Marla Denim Utility Jumpsuit

This denim utility jumpsuit from Free People is a casual take on the jumpsuit look that can be worn in so many different ways. The zip-up jumpsuit has short sleeves that can be rolled up, along with a cinched waist that is super flattering.

$128
Nordstrom

Canvas Messenger Bag

This canvas messenger bag from Amazon would look so cute with the Free People jumpsuit. It comes in so many colors, for only $28, too!

$28
Amazon

PUMA Mayze Platform Sneakers In White and Black

Pair the Free People jumpsuit with these casual platform PUMA sneakers. The black detailing will pair well with the dark wash of the jumpsuit, and the platform soles elevate the look.

$90
ASOS

UO Thea Fuzzy Cardigan

Complete the casual jumpsuit outfit with this fuzzy oversized white cardigan from Urban Outfitters. It's currently on sale for $39 instead of the original $69 price.

$69
$39
Urban Outfitters

GRLFRND Heidi Strapless One Piece

For an elevated denim jumpsuit look, this strapless one piece currently on sale for $190 from FWRD is a chic and edgy option. It's perfect for a day-time party or even an evening look.

$345
$190
FWRD

Venom's Golden Drip Heart Necklace in Silver

This drip heart necklace from en route jewelry is such a unique and trendy piece, which would look stunning with the strapless denim jumpsuit.

$28
$22
en route jewelry

Schutz Lou Sling Back Pump

Pair the jumpsuit and silver heart necklace with these silver sling back pumps from Schutz. The point-toe silhouette will give the jumpsuit an even more elevated feel.

$118
Revolve

ASOS DESIGN Curved Clutch Bag In Diamante With Detachable Cross Body Strap

Complete the chic strapless jumpsuit look with this diamante silver bag from ASOS that comes with a detachable cross body strap. It's a versatile accessory that will tie in all the silver accessories going into the look.

$42
ASOS

Denim Jumpsuit

This denim jumpsuit from Banana Republic Factory is currently on sale for almost $100 off. It has a pretty tie at the waist that is adjustable and flattering. The full-length sleeves can be folded up, and the loose-fitted pants hit right at the ankles.

$170
$85
Banana Republic

Roux Black Leather

Pair the jumpsuit with these platform loafers from Steve Madden. The look can be worn to brunch, a casual dinner and just about anywhere else.

$100
Steve Madden

Women Shoulder Bag

Pair the loafers and jumpsuit with this black vintage bag from Amazon that is only $30. The gold detailing on the bag matches with the buckles on the loafers, giving the look a cute and coordinated feel.

$30
Amazon

Oversized Maxi Wool Look Coat

Complete the jumpsuit look and add a little bit of warmth with this black wool coat that is currently on sale for 60% off. 

$105
$42
boohoo

Check out some more fashion-forward finds with Kennedy Eurich's most-loved essentials in her bag.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!