Love Is Blind Creator Responds to Accusation That the Show Cuts Black Women

The creator of Love Is Blind is defending the show's practices.

After season one cast member Lauren Speed accused the show of "cutting all the black women" in season three, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen defended the show's casting practices.

"I will never pretend to be able to speak to everyone's point of view," Coelen recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "On Love Is Blind, we invite a very big pool of people to participate in the show. Not everybody finds love. When we do have more couples than not, the way that I lean into deciding who it makes sense to follow is, who feels authentic? Our track record for picking genuine couples is pretty good."

In fact, one of those couples just so happens to be Speed and her husband Cameron Hamilton, who tied the knot during the Love Is Blind season finale in 2018.

"We chose to follow them," Coelen noted about Speed and Hamilton. "They didn't choose that."