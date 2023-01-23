Love Is Blind Creator Responds to Accusation That the Show Cuts Black Women

The creator of Love Is Blind is defending the show's practices.
After season one cast member Lauren Speed accused the show of "cutting all the black women" in season three, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen defended the show's casting practices.
"I will never pretend to be able to speak to everyone's point of view," Coelen recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "On Love Is Blind, we invite a very big pool of people to participate in the show. Not everybody finds love. When we do have more couples than not, the way that I lean into deciding who it makes sense to follow is, who feels authentic? Our track record for picking genuine couples is pretty good."
In fact, one of those couples just so happens to be Speed and her husband Cameron Hamilton, who tied the knot during the Love Is Blind season finale in 2018.
"We chose to follow them," Coelen noted about Speed and Hamilton. "They didn't choose that."
Coelen further explained that putting together a show like Love Is Blind is more difficult than most viewers might think.
"It is really easy for people who don't have a complete understanding of what goes into this process to have points of view about the process. And I think that's great," he said. "We all should have our own point of view about the process. All I can do is be authentic, tell the truth and, in doing so, create an amazing platform and opportunity for people to effect real change in their lives if they choose to do so."
In October of last year, Speed spoke out about the lack of diversity on Love Is Blind's third season.
"I don't like how LIB be cutting all the black women," she wrote on Twitter Oct. 24. "How come they are always in the trailer but not the show…"
Speed also pulled back the curtain on the show's matchmaking process, claiming that most of the Love Is Blind couples are far less than authentic.
"I know it's slim pickings but about 85% of them couples be forced (just moving forward for entertainment purposes) anyway," she wrote. "Y'all could at least force some more sisters to move forward throughout the show."
All three seasons of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.