How TikTok's Eyeliner Hack Gives Maximum Results With Minimal Effort, According to the Experts

Nykita Joy, who started the TikTok trend, exclusively told E! News how she came up with the eyeliner hack. And makeup artist Victor Anaya shared a tip on how to recreate the look minus the face wash.

TikTok's latest trend will most certainly catch your eye.

The makeup hack—which hasn't been given a buzzy name just yet—is all about rubbing heavy layers of eyeliner onto your lids and lower lash line, only to immediately wash it off. Why? The idea is that after you wash off the product, it creates an effortlessly lived-in finish.

Influencer Nykita Joy (a.k.a. @neoitgirl) kickstarted the trend in December after she shared a tutorial of her routine, in which she applied thick coats of Pat McGrath Labs' BLK Coffee Eyeliner on her lash lines and then dashed off-screen to scrub it off.

"There's a method to my madness," she said, showcasing its soft, smoky effect. "It's one of the best tricks." 

And while her video didn't focus on the eyeliner hack, people were captivated by the natural effect it left behind. One follower commented, "Wait eyeliner and then wash WHAT I AM INVESTED," while another added, "The eyeliner trick!!!! You really get it."

So, how did Nykita come up with the method? Luckily, she shared her secret with E! News.

"I used to wear eyeliner to swim practice," she revealed, "and always loved the way it looked afterward, which is how I figured out the 'washing your face hack' to get the perfect grunge eyeliner look."

Tiktok

And for those who want to try out this look without having to turn on the facet, makeup artist Victor Anaya offered a simple resolution.

"The soft line effect has such a lived-in feel, the easiest way to achieve it is to start with a black gel liner," the Director of Education and Artistry at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics North America exclusively told E! News. "Dip a small eyeliner brush into the pot. Next, apply directly in the lower water line and remove the brush and squeeze eyes together."

As he put it, "This will give you the exact same look in seconds and stay on until you're ready to take it off."

Victor swears by Bobbi Brown's Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner since it glides easily and is buildable.

He also noted the trend is worth trying for anyone who wants their eyes to stand out.

"It's very minimal effort and adds this beautiful soft smokiness to the inner part of the eye—almost like a haze," he said. "It frames the eye and makes the base of the lashes look fuller."

And if this TikTok trend isn't up your alley, keep scrolling to see the other buzzy beauty looks that will inspire you to experiment with your signature style.

TikTok
Dotted Makeup Hack

The dotted hack was one of TikTok's most useful techniques, as it not only saves time and feels weightless on the skin but doesn't waste your makeup. Instead of layering foundation, concealer, blush, etc. on top of each other, you simply dot the products in the areas you want them and blend them out from lightest to darkest.

tiktok.com/@sagszn
"I'm Cold"

Partly inspired by Kylie Jenner's snowy getaway in 2019 as well as the winter season, beauty devotees created the illusion of having flushed cheeks, a Rudolph-red nose and bright under-eyes. The look mimicked the natural flush your skin gets when you're outside in the wintertime.

Instagram
Glazed Donut Nails

Thanks to Hailey Bieber, having a glossy manicure was the epitome of chic. The model's affinity for dewy skin and high-shine makeup eventually trickled down to her nails, sparking a glazed donut nail mania. She debuted the shiny claws at the 2022 Met Gala in May, which were painted in a pearlescent white. But throughout the year, Hailey refreshed her glazed donut manicure with a chocolate and holiday version.

TikTok
DIY Period Face Masks

TikTok users quickly rode the (red) wave of period face masks, with the hashtag amassing more than six billion views. As the name suggests, people took their period blood, generally collecting it from a menstruation cup, and smeared it over their faces in the hopes of waking up with clear skin. But dermatologists weighed in on the trend, with Dr. Geeta Yadav putting it simply, "Aside from the fact that it is free, there is zero advantage to using menstrual blood on your skin."

TikTok
Vampire Skin

If you're still fantasizing about Robert Pattinson's glistening skin as Edward Cullen in TwilightAugust Sombatkamrai, a.k.a. @imonaugust, created the dazzling vampire skin effect. By mixing foundation with silver liquid glitter, your dream of sparkly skin can become a reality.

TikTok
Foundation Frothing

After Glamzilla frothed her beauty products in what she described as "weird makeup science," she inspired people to froth their foundation a latte. By adding a few drops of foundation into a cup or bowl of water, users blended the two ingredients together, which resulted in a mousse-like foundation. However, chemist Ginger King warned against the technique.

"When you introduce water to products," she told Allure, "you increase the [chance of] bacteria contamination."

Addison Rae/TikTok
"W" Blush Technique

The "W" blush makeup hack was summer's hottest trend, allowing people to get a sun-kissed glow without ever having to step foot outside. To partake in the fad, all you had to do was draw a "W" on your cheeks and across the bridge of your nose, either with a liquid or cream blush (which made gliding the product and blending it out a lot more seamless).

Instagram
Manga Lashes

Inspired by a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, the Manga Lashes trend played up the anime characters' eyes. To achieve the look, TikTokers either cut lash strips into small chunks or used individual lashes and separated the hairs into clumps with glue. The spikey, doll-like finish added extra drama to their makeup.

www.tiktok.com/@vanillamace
DIY Bleached Eyebrows

TikTok's very own bleached eyebrow filter influenced people to rock the bold look IRL, with many of them creating at-home dyes. But it's important to note that bleaching your brows, especially without the proper tools or training, can cause side effects.

"Ingredients used to bleach the hair [that include] high concentrations of hydrogen peroxide can cause serious burns," Michelle Henry, a New York City-based dermatologist, told Allure. "If the solution is too strong, brows and hair can be damaged. Significant burns can also cause permanent hair loss."

TikTok
Skin Cycling

Unlike some of the potentially risky beauty trends to emerge from TikTok, skin cycling is actually worth implementing into your routine. New York-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, who is credited with coining the term, recommends creating a four-night skincare schedule. 

Night one is for exfoliation, night two is for retinoids and nights three and four are your recovery nights, where hydration and barrier repair are key. Then you repeat the process.

And while the idea of skin cycling isn't necessarily a new concept (it's just been given a buzzy name), there's no denying its benefits. As Dr. Bowe told E! News in July, "You can get more out of your skincare products and see real changes in your skin."

