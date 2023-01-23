How TikTok's Eyeliner Hack Gives Maximum Results With Minimal Effort, According to the Experts

TikTok's latest trend will most certainly catch your eye.
The makeup hack—which hasn't been given a buzzy name just yet—is all about rubbing heavy layers of eyeliner onto your lids and lower lash line, only to immediately wash it off. Why? The idea is that after you wash off the product, it creates an effortlessly lived-in finish.
Influencer Nykita Joy (a.k.a. @neoitgirl) kickstarted the trend in December after she shared a tutorial of her routine, in which she applied thick coats of Pat McGrath Labs' BLK Coffee Eyeliner on her lash lines and then dashed off-screen to scrub it off.
"There's a method to my madness," she said, showcasing its soft, smoky effect. "It's one of the best tricks."
And while her video didn't focus on the eyeliner hack, people were captivated by the natural effect it left behind. One follower commented, "Wait eyeliner and then wash WHAT I AM INVESTED," while another added, "The eyeliner trick!!!! You really get it."
So, how did Nykita come up with the method? Luckily, she shared her secret with E! News.
"I used to wear eyeliner to swim practice," she revealed, "and always loved the way it looked afterward, which is how I figured out the 'washing your face hack' to get the perfect grunge eyeliner look."
And for those who want to try out this look without having to turn on the facet, makeup artist Victor Anaya offered a simple resolution.
"The soft line effect has such a lived-in feel, the easiest way to achieve it is to start with a black gel liner," the Director of Education and Artistry at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics North America exclusively told E! News. "Dip a small eyeliner brush into the pot. Next, apply directly in the lower water line and remove the brush and squeeze eyes together."
As he put it, "This will give you the exact same look in seconds and stay on until you're ready to take it off."
Victor swears by Bobbi Brown's Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner since it glides easily and is buildable.
He also noted the trend is worth trying for anyone who wants their eyes to stand out.
"It's very minimal effort and adds this beautiful soft smokiness to the inner part of the eye—almost like a haze," he said. "It frames the eye and makes the base of the lashes look fuller."
And if this TikTok trend isn't up your alley, keep scrolling to see the other buzzy beauty looks that will inspire you to experiment with your signature style.