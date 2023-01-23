How TikTok's Eyeliner Hack Gives Maximum Results With Minimal Effort, According to the Experts

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

TikTok's latest trend will most certainly catch your eye.

The makeup hack—which hasn't been given a buzzy name just yet—is all about rubbing heavy layers of eyeliner onto your lids and lower lash line, only to immediately wash it off. Why? The idea is that after you wash off the product, it creates an effortlessly lived-in finish.

Influencer Nykita Joy (a.k.a. @neoitgirl) kickstarted the trend in December after she shared a tutorial of her routine, in which she applied thick coats of Pat McGrath Labs' BLK Coffee Eyeliner on her lash lines and then dashed off-screen to scrub it off.

"There's a method to my madness," she said, showcasing its soft, smoky effect. "It's one of the best tricks."

And while her video didn't focus on the eyeliner hack, people were captivated by the natural effect it left behind. One follower commented, "Wait eyeliner and then wash WHAT I AM INVESTED," while another added, "The eyeliner trick!!!! You really get it."