American Auto's Jon Barinholtz Teases a Huge Season 2 Celebrity Guest Star

American Auto is back for a star-studded second season.
When the NBC comedy returns on Jan. 24, Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet joins the cast as a crisis manager tasked to help the ever-floundering Payne automotive company, as star Jon Barinholtz teased.
"We had such great guest stars this season and Eric was the first one," Barinholtz—who plays executive Wesley Payne—exclusively told E! News. "We have this sitcom legend come in playing a very different character than he played a Modern Family and just as funny."
Calling Stonestreet a "comedy sniper," Barinholtz added that Stonestreet's character has "never seen a company this bad" as the corporate giant attempts to navigate faulty parts in their cars and a possible recall.
And Stonestreet isn't the only famous face popping in for a cameo this season.
"We have Seth Meyers on, we have Andy Richter, we have Ben Feldman, which is really great—it's a little Superstore reunion for me and him," Barinholtz revealed. "We have my brother Ike Barenholtz, he comes back. We have one other person who I think we want to leave as a huge surprise but it's one of the bigger stars in the world."
Aside from Payne's never-ending crises, Barinholtz promises the company's team of executives are their "same ill-equipped selves." And as the Oath actor noted, season two will also takes the characters out of the boardroom, leading to some hilarious situation.
"We have a lot of fun out of the office scenarios this season where we go Silicon Valley," he teased, "we do a we do a whole episode in Katherine's [Ana Gastyeyer] house for an after-hours party."
And of course, lots of workplace messes to navigate are in store. "We're thrown right into chaos again," Barinholtz said. "The stakes are a little higher now because Katherine's job is on the line and the company itself is in even more flux than it was last season."
American Auto returns tonight, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)