The Ultimatum’s Madlyn Ballatori Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Colby Kissinger

This family is going to need two tiny cowboy hats!
The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are expecting their second child together.
The couple announced Madlyn's pregnancy with a sweet family photoshoot, which included their 8-month-old daughter Josie wearing a T-shirt with the words "big sister" on it.
"Baby Kissinger coming Sept ‘23!" Madlyn captioned the joint Instagram post Jan. 23. "Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in Josie and now for this new little one to come."
"I'm not sure how our hearts can even hold more love but I cannot wait to find out!" she added. "&& to see our little Josephine be a big sister."
Though the pair's relationship with tested during Netflix's The Ultimatum last spring, they reunited by the show's end and got married during the season finale. Three months after filming wrapped, they found out they were expecting.
"I really loved every minute of being pregnant," Madlyn exclusively told E! News in May after giving birth to Josie. "I felt like a champ. It gave me a whole new sense of confidence and love for myself and for Colby. It just totally grew me as an individual and us as a couple."
They've been in love with parenthood since the moment they held Josie for the first time. "Something that you can't really describe the feeling of just a new life coming into the world, especially when it's your own," Colby shared. "It's just so special and a moment I'll never forget."
Season one of The Ultimatum is available to stream on Netflix. A release date for season two has yet to be announced.