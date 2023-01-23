The Ultimatum’s Madlyn Ballatori Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Colby Kissinger

Watch : Which Ultimatum Castmate Is NOT in the Group Chat?!

This family is going to need two tiny cowboy hats!

The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are expecting their second child together.

The couple announced Madlyn's pregnancy with a sweet family photoshoot, which included their 8-month-old daughter Josie wearing a T-shirt with the words "big sister" on it.

"Baby Kissinger coming Sept ‘23!" Madlyn captioned the joint Instagram post Jan. 23. "Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in Josie and now for this new little one to come."

"I'm not sure how our hearts can even hold more love but I cannot wait to find out!" she added. "&& to see our little Josephine be a big sister."