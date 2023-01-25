Sarah Michelle Gellar Details How She Worked to Make Sure Her Wolf Pack Co-Stars Felt Safe on Set

Watch : Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks Safer Sets for Young Actors

Sarah Michelle Gellar is leading the pack in more ways than one.

Nearly two years after allegations of misconduct and verbal abuse against Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon came to light, the series alum is making sure her younger castmates on the set of Wolf Pack have a much safer experience.

"I told them, I'm not there full time, but I'm always on my phone and I'm here if you need something, if something's bothering you," Gellar told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of her Paramount+ series' Jan. 26 premiere. "They were really good about calling and about vocalizing, and that was something that I was never taught to do."

The actress has been working hard to ensure that her castmates like Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray and fellow TV veteran Rodrigo Santoro know their voices are being heard.

"I think they're listened to. I think that there used to be this thing of, above the line knows all this stuff, and kids are kids," Gellar said of Wolf Pack's on-set culture. "We all bring different emotions, different experiences to a set. It's not just show up and hit your line and be quiet. Everybody has stuff that they can contribute."