The Challenge's Amber Borzotra Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Chauncey Palmer

Amber Borzotra is ready for her most rewarding challenge yet.

The Challenge winner and former Big Brother contestant announced Jan. 22 she is pregnant and expecting her first child with Chauncey Palmer.

"Call me mama because I'm having a baby!" Amber wrote on Instagram. "#BabyOnTheWay."

Meanwhile, Chauncey, a fellow Challenge alum, shared a photo of his girlfriend with the message, "Can't wait for our +1." As for the sex of the baby? They know, but as Chauncey put it, "Amber and I are keeping it between our family and our very close friends."

Soon after sharing their pregnancy news with fans, the couple received supportive messages from the extended Challenge family including Paulie Calafiore, Michele Fitzgerald and Analyse Talavera.

"I'm TELLING you, you're going to be such an amazing mother!!!" Cory Wharton commented on Amber's post. "Happy for you!!"

Tori Deal added, "YAYAYYAYAYAYAYA!! The news is out. So happy for You and Chauncey."