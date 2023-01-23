The Challenge's Amber Borzotra Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Chauncey Palmer

Amber Borzotra is ready for her most rewarding challenge yet.
The Challenge winner and former Big Brother contestant announced Jan. 22 she is pregnant and expecting her first child with Chauncey Palmer.
"Call me mama because I'm having a baby!" Amber wrote on Instagram. "#BabyOnTheWay."
Meanwhile, Chauncey, a fellow Challenge alum, shared a photo of his girlfriend with the message, "Can't wait for our +1." As for the sex of the baby? They know, but as Chauncey put it, "Amber and I are keeping it between our family and our very close friends."
Soon after sharing their pregnancy news with fans, the couple received supportive messages from the extended Challenge family including Paulie Calafiore, Michele Fitzgerald and Analyse Talavera.
"I'm TELLING you, you're going to be such an amazing mother!!!" Cory Wharton commented on Amber's post. "Happy for you!!"
Tori Deal added, "YAYAYYAYAYAYAYA!! The news is out. So happy for You and Chauncey."
Amber and Chauncey's love story played out on the current season of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, in which they competed together as a team. (They were eliminated from the competition on the Jan. 18 episode.)
But long before cameras starting rolling, the pair was strengthening their bond in private.
"Recently we celebrated one whole year together and I couldn't be more blessed to have this amazing human in my life 24/7," Amber wrote on Instagram in September. "I literally fell in love with someone that I had no intentions of falling for and it's honestly the most beautiful kind of love. No forcing chemistry, just pure, raw connection that is created on its own."
Amber first competed on MTV's The Challenge: Double Agents season in 2020 when she won $900,000. She also appeared on season 16 of Big Brother in 2014 before being evicted on day 42.
Now, Amber is ready to put game play aside and focus on her next chapter as mom.
"We're honestly beyond excited for this new journey and can't wait to meet our little one," she wrote on Instagram Stories Jan. 23. "Chauncey and I appreciate our Challenge family and love y'all dearly so thank you soooo much for all your love and support."
The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.