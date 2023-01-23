15 Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas For Every Kind of Date Night

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're starting to feel all the Valentine's Day love in the air. If you're already gift shopping or planning the perfect Valentine's Day date, don't forget to get ahead on planning your outfit! Whether you have a brunch planned with all your best friends or romantic night on the town with your significant other, we've rounded up 15 outfits and accessories that you can wear on your Valentine's Day date night and beyond. There's seriously something for every occasion in this roundup, from trendy jewelry, glimmering handbags and satin slip dresses.
Keep scrolling to shop all the cutest date night outfit ideas for Valentine's Day that will give you— and your loved ones— major heart eyes.
Lilya Babydoll Mini Dress
This babydoll mini dress is perfect for a fancy dinner date. Pair the look with a pair of platform heels, some sheer black tights and minimal accessories for a chic and trendy evening look.
Lola Peach Midi Dress
This midi dress stole our hearts, and we're sure it'll do the same for you— and your special date. Pair the look with some kitten heels and some dainty jewelry for a date night outfit that's pretty in pink.
Flirty Twist-Front Cutout Crop Top
For a quintessential Valentine's Day outfit, you can't go wrong with a pop of red in your outfit. This twist-front cutout crop top is a flattering piece you can wear with leather pants and a pair of black heels for cute night-out look.
Plus Satin Slip Midi Skirt
A black slip skirt is not only a great wardrobe staple, but it's also perfect for a date night. You can style the look so many ways, with other closet staples like a cropped black shirt, a blazer, some kitten heels and a sparkly handbag.
Kyla Floral Puff Sleeve Top
This floral puff sleeve top is a cute option that you can dress up with a slip skirt and some heels, or dress down with some loose-fitted jeans and heeled boots. No matter how you style the look, the top is the perfect date night piece.
By Anthropologie Corset Slip Dress
This corset slip dress comes in a dreamy dark orange hue that is perfect for a dimly lit romantic dinner. All that's missing is a pair of nude pumps, some glimmering drop earrings and a red lip. We're in love!
14K Locked Heart Necklace
This locked heart necklace from Anea Hill is the perfect date night accessory, especially for Valentine's Day. It's a playful and trendy take on the heart-embellished jewelry look. We also wouldn't mind it if we received this stunning necklace as a gift...
Flower Print Dress
This flower print dress from Mango is so elegant, and on sale! Whether you're going to brunch or a fancy dinner, you can pair this dress with some nude pumps, a slicked back bun and some drop earrings for a romantic look.
Embellished-Bow Mesh Slingback Ballerinas - Nude
These slingback ballerina flats are the perfect shoe to dress up any date night outfit. They'll pair nicely with jeans, dresses, slip skirts and more. Plus, that crystal bow embellishment is so cute!
PacSun Pink Boyfriend Jeans
If you're going for a more casual Valentine's Day date look, these light pink boyfriend jeans would look cute with a chunky sweater or bodysuit and some platform loafers. Whether you're going on a lunch date, a museum date or just about anything else, these jeans are perfect.
Women Rhinestone Handbag
For a pop of sparkle and color to your date night outfit, this rhinestone handbag from Amazon is such a trendy and chic option. It's the perfect size for all your essentials. If pink is not your vibe, it also comes in so many other color options that are all equally show-stopping. Pair it with a simple slip dress or some jeans, heels and a bodysuit.
Plus Size Satin Surplice Bodysuit
This satin bodysuit is a romantic and elegant piece that is perfect for a date, whether you're going to brunch or spending a night out on the town. Pair the bodysuit with denim jeans or leather pants and a pair of pumps. You really can't go wrong with this look.
Strass Straps Heel Sandal
Sometimes the hardest part of completing an outfit comes down to the shoes. These strappy embellished heels from Mango come in both black and pink. They're the perfect shoes to complete any date night look.
Majorelle Lia Top
This red sheer top from Majorelle at Revolve does all the talking. The look can be paired with some leather pants, a slip skirt or some loose-fitted jeans and point-toe pumps. The off-shoulder look is so flattering and chic, and will have your date totally swooning over you.
Vegan Leather 90s Relaxed Pant
For an edgy Valentine's Day date night look, you can't go wrong with a pair of leather pants. Pair the look with a fitted bodysuit and some strappy heels or heeled boots. Top off the look with all your favorite accessories, and you have yourself a trendy date night outfit.