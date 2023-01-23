Why M&M’s Is Replacing Their Signature Spokescandies With Maya Rudolph

Watch : Why M&M's Is Replacing Beloved Spokescandies With Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph is embracing her sweet tooth.

The Bridesmaid actress will replace M&M's signature spokescandies in commercials and will act as the brand's new spokesperson, dubbed the "Chief of Fun," the company announced Jan. 23 in a press release. She will make her official debut with M&M's during its Super Bowl ad on Feb. 12.

The brand tapped Maya into the role following an uproar over recent changes to the spokescandies—including swapping the Green M&M's white go-go boots with sneakers.

"America, let's talk," a statement posted to M&M's Instagram read. "In the last year, we've made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren't sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet. But now we get it—even a candy's shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M's wanted since we're all about bringing people together."