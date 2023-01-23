Why M&M’s Is Replacing Their Signature Spokescandies With Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph is embracing her sweet tooth.
The Bridesmaid actress will replace M&M's signature spokescandies in commercials and will act as the brand's new spokesperson, dubbed the "Chief of Fun," the company announced Jan. 23 in a press release. She will make her official debut with M&M's during its Super Bowl ad on Feb. 12.
The brand tapped Maya into the role following an uproar over recent changes to the spokescandies—including swapping the Green M&M's white go-go boots with sneakers.
"America, let's talk," a statement posted to M&M's Instagram read. "In the last year, we've made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren't sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet. But now we get it—even a candy's shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M's wanted since we're all about bringing people together."
As of result, the chocolate company has decided to take "an indefinite pause from the spokescandies."
"In their place, we are proud to introduce a spokesperson American can agree on: the beloved Maya Rudolph," the statement said. "We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong."
While the comedian takes the reins, the original spokescandies will "step away to pursue other passions," according to the press release.
Maya has kept mum on the details of the collaboration, though she did disclose that "it's a very fun pairing, if I do say so myself."
"I'm thrilled to be working with M&M's," she told Today on Jan. 23. "I am a lifelong lover of the candy and I feel like it's such an honor to be asked to be part of such a legendary brand's campaign."
She continued, "I think little Maya would be thrilled to get to work with M&M's."
(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)