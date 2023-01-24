How to Watch the 2023 Oscar Nominations Announcement

Let the Oscars countdown officially begin.
Fans will soon find out which of this year's biggest movies and film stars could be taking home awards at the 95th Academy Awards, as the 2023 Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 24.
This year's nominations list is sure to include some stiff competition, as the 2023 Oscars shortlist revealed that films such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Babylon, Elvis and The Whale could go head-to-head in categories such as Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects and more.
And if the 2023 Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards teased anything, it's that films such as The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once could also take home some of the night's biggest awards.
Not to mention, stars like Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser could land their first Oscar nominations after taking home Golden Globes and Critics' Choice wins in the Best Actor and Actress categories.
Before the 2023 Oscars air on ABC Mar. 12, scroll below to find out everything you need to know about this year's nominations announcement—from where and when to watch to who's hosting and more.
Where and When Will the 2023 Oscar Nominations Be Announced?
The 2023 Oscar nominations will be announced live on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Good Morning America at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. Fans can also tune in to the announcement on GMA's website, ABC News Live and Disney+.
Who Is Announcing the 2023 Oscar Nominations?
Oscar winner Riz Ahmed—who took home the 2022 win for Best Live Action Short Film for The Long Goodbye with director Aneil Karia—and M3GAN star Allison Williams will host this year's nominations announcement ceremony. Ahmed was also previously nominated for Best Actor at the 2021 Oscars for his role in Sound of Metal.
How Are the Oscar Nominees Chosen?
According to The Academy, most categories are nominated by those within that category. As explained on The Academy's website, "actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc." However, all voting members can select nominees for Best Picture.
After voting is conducted through online ballots, the results are tallied by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
When Are the 2023 Oscars?
The 95th Academy Awards will air Sunday, Mar. 12, at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Who Is Hosting the 2023 Oscars?
Jimmy Kimmel will return to host this year's award festivities, taking over for last year's trio of hosts, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.
The 2023 Oscars will mark the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host's third time hosting the show, having previously hosted back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.