How to Watch the 2023 Oscar Nominations Announcement

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 2023 Oscars

Let the Oscars countdown officially begin.

Fans will soon find out which of this year's biggest movies and film stars could be taking home awards at the 95th Academy Awards, as the 2023 Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 24.

This year's nominations list is sure to include some stiff competition, as the 2023 Oscars shortlist revealed that films such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Babylon, Elvis and The Whale could go head-to-head in categories such as Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects and more.

And if the 2023 Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards teased anything, it's that films such as The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once could also take home some of the night's biggest awards.

Not to mention, stars like Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser could land their first Oscar nominations after taking home Golden Globes and Critics' Choice wins in the Best Actor and Actress categories.