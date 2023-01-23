Love Is Blind's Natalie Says Ex Shayne Joined New Dating Show While They Were Together

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Stars Reveal Their Biggest REGRETS

Love may be blind, but Natalie Lee believes she saw right through ex Shayne Jansen.

More than a year after the Love Is Blind season two couple called it quits, Natalie questioned her co-star's true intentions during their relationship. Ahead of Shayne's stint on the new dating show Perfect Match—which sees stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle and more Netflix reality hits get another shot at love—the 30-year-old accused her former fiancé of auditioning for the series while they were still together.

"I knew about the new dating show back in Sept 2021 because Shayne and I were both approached to apply for it while we were in a relationship (casting didn't know we were together at the time)," Natale wrote on her Instagram Stories over the weekend. "We told each other we declined the opportunity, but I later found out he actually didn't decline and started the casting process in Nov 2021 without my knowledge at the time, while we were still together."

Natalie and Shayne split that same month and later appeared on the Love Is Blind season two reunion episode, where they revealed that they had broken up for a second time. According to Natalie, her ex began filming Perfect Match in February 2022, but continued to contact her while he was on set.