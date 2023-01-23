Love Is Blind's Natalie Says Ex Shayne Joined New Dating Show While They Were Together

Love may be blind, but Natalie Lee believes she saw right through ex Shayne Jansen.
More than a year after the Love Is Blind season two couple called it quits, Natalie questioned her co-star's true intentions during their relationship. Ahead of Shayne's stint on the new dating show Perfect Match—which sees stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle and more Netflix reality hits get another shot at love—the 30-year-old accused her former fiancé of auditioning for the series while they were still together.
"I knew about the new dating show back in Sept 2021 because Shayne and I were both approached to apply for it while we were in a relationship (casting didn't know we were together at the time)," Natale wrote on her Instagram Stories over the weekend. "We told each other we declined the opportunity, but I later found out he actually didn't decline and started the casting process in Nov 2021 without my knowledge at the time, while we were still together."
Natalie and Shayne split that same month and later appeared on the Love Is Blind season two reunion episode, where they revealed that they had broken up for a second time. According to Natalie, her ex began filming Perfect Match in February 2022, but continued to contact her while he was on set.
"He texted me numerous times he wanted to leave midway through filming because he still had feelings for me after we saw each other for [the] first time since our breakup at the reunion show taping," she noted, adding that she "encouraged him to continue filming."
And when production for Perfect Match had wrapped, Natalie said she met up with Shayne but "ultimately told him we shouldn't reconcile."
She also accused Shayne of lying during his tell-all interview on The Viall Files podcast in March, saying that "any type of friendship we had fell apart as a result."
E! News reached out to Shayne for comment but has not heard back, though the realtor seemingly responded to Natalie's allegations on his Instagram Stories.
"Obviously with the new show coming out I figured 'someone' would try to once again destroy my character for personal gain," he wrote, per a screenshot published by People. "I have tried to move on numerous times but this keeps resurfacing and I have boundaries."
Calling out claims that he's a "clout chaser," Shayne went on to explain that he had actually stepped out of the spotlight last year to care for his mom, who died in October 2022.
"For someone to talk about me negatively shortly after my mom passed," he added. "I'm just done."
Per People, Shayne posted alleged texts from Natalie encouraging him to pursue a "once in a lifetime opportunity" that will "help with your future goals." The alleged texts also showed Natalie telling Shayne, "don't give up on it because of me or LIB."
Natalie and Shayne first met on the second season of Love Is Blind. Though the two formed a connection in the pods and got engaged, Natalie ultimately rejected Shayne at the alter after he told her he hated her during a heated argument. During the season's reunion show, Natalie confirmed she and Shayne got back together after their wedding day but the reconciliation didn't last.
As Shayne noted as their reason for the second split, "It was too fresh."