Why Dylan O'Brien and These Other Stars Didn't Return For Their TV Revivals

Hello, 911? We'd like to report a missing TV star..

Five years after the MTV series ended its initial run, Teen Wolf roared back to life on Jan. 26 with the Paramount+ follow-up film. The highly anticipated movie found Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden and Colton Haynes returning to Beacon Hills for another supernatural ride. But one OG cast member was missing in action: Dylan O'Brien.

O'Brien, who played the beloved character Stiles throughout Teen Wolf's six-season run, decided not to reprise the role for the wolf pack's comeback. But he wasn't the only alum to pass on appearing in the project, as Arden Cho (a.k.a. Kitsune Kira, who joined the show in season three) also declined the offer.

And O'Brien and Cho are just the latest actors to decide not to take a professional walk down memory lane, joining a list of stars such as iCarly's Jennette McCurdy, Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler and Full House's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

So, why did they all say thanks, but no thanks?