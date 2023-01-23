Why Pamela Anderson Doesn't Fault Lily James for Pam & Tommy Role

"We particularly wanted to let Pamela Anderson know that this portrayal was very much a positive thing and that we cared a great deal about her and wanted her to know that the show loves her," he told Entertainment Weekly. "We didn't get a response, but considering what she's been through and the time that we were reaching out, that was understandable."

The series details, in part, the theft of Pamela and Tommy's infamous sex tape, which was stolen and later released by Rand Gauthier, played by Seth Rogen in the series, an electrician fired by Tommy. After a dispute, Rand stole Tommy's safe, which housed the tape, jewelry, cash and some guns.

Pamela has refused to pay much mind to the series since it was first announced—citing that the stolen sex tape remains a harmful sore subject all these years later.

"Pam will never watch the Pam & Tommy Hulu series," a source told E! News in February of last year. "This burglary is the only thing in her life she would erase from her life. It haunts her to this day."

The source continued, "It was a violation having this tape taken. This was a very traumatic time in her life. And it's shocking that they are recreating it."