11 Valentine's Day Gifts to Treat Yourself to From Unreal Fur, Sterling Forever, Bearaby & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

I know we're all still coming down from the holiday season and adjusting to the whole New Year thing, but guess what? Somehow, time has flown by again, and we're just a few weeks shy of Valentine's Day. For some, this is a complicated holiday; whether or not you're seeing someone, how long you've been together, or how recently you've split up can really throw off that one day in the middle of February.

Maybe you're facing your first one by yourself in a while. Maybe you're looking at yet another one where you're pouring a big glass of wine for one. Maybe you don't even care about it at all! But if there's one thing everyone can agree on, it's this: Any opportunity to treat yourself is a good one. And Valentine's Day just so happens to be a great one.

After all, why tell someone what to get you, when you can let them surprise you while you lavish yourself? Alternately, why let an arbitrary day give you the blues? You're way too good for that.

The answer to everything, as usual, is buying yourself presents. So I've gathered together this list of luxe, pampering, and just plain fun gifts to get yourself for Valentine's Day this year. Or whenever! Trust me: You deserve it.