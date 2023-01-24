11 Valentine's Day Gifts to Treat Yourself to From Unreal Fur, Sterling Forever, Bearaby & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
I know we're all still coming down from the holiday season and adjusting to the whole New Year thing, but guess what? Somehow, time has flown by again, and we're just a few weeks shy of Valentine's Day. For some, this is a complicated holiday; whether or not you're seeing someone, how long you've been together, or how recently you've split up can really throw off that one day in the middle of February.
Maybe you're facing your first one by yourself in a while. Maybe you're looking at yet another one where you're pouring a big glass of wine for one. Maybe you don't even care about it at all! But if there's one thing everyone can agree on, it's this: Any opportunity to treat yourself is a good one. And Valentine's Day just so happens to be a great one.
After all, why tell someone what to get you, when you can let them surprise you while you lavish yourself? Alternately, why let an arbitrary day give you the blues? You're way too good for that.
The answer to everything, as usual, is buying yourself presents. So I've gathered together this list of luxe, pampering, and just plain fun gifts to get yourself for Valentine's Day this year. Or whenever! Trust me: You deserve it.
Unreal Fur Delish Jacket
Classic yet versatile, this high-end faux fur jacket from Unreal Fur will be your staple for the rest of the season. It's just...so fabulous. And not actual fur! Everyone wins.
Joanna Buchanan Modern Rose Quartz Earrings
Gorgeous, dramatic, and crafted with a stone that represents love (and healing!), these swoon-worthy earrings from Joanna Buchanan belong in every Fancy Occasion collection. Even if that Fancy Occasion is "I felt like wearing them today."
Jill & Ally It's A Good Day to Have a Good Day - Citrine Crystal Manifestation Candle
When you need a little extra boost of enthusiasm, light this candle from Jill & Ally and reset your daily intentions. Plus, once you've finished burning it, there's a real citrine crystal to add to your collection.
Yellowpop Big Big Heart - LED neon sign
I mean, it's a glowing neon sign in the shape of a heart. What else needs to be said?
Bearaby Velvet Napper
How's your anxiety lately? Your nerves? Could your couch naps be made that much better? If you have an immediate answer to any of these questions, you'll probably want to check out the Bearaby Velvet Napper. It's a weighted blanket finished in eco-conscious velvet, which means it's designed to add luxury and calm to your day. Or whenever you need it, really.
Happy Place Brand Gauzy Robe
I'm a big-time robe gal, and I want to convert everyone to my way of life. This soft and lightweight robe from the people who make a very nice waffle blanket is a great entry point, and totally worth treating yourself to.
Sterling Forever The Lovers Tarot Card Necklace
"The Lovers" is a card in the traditional Major Arcana deck, and it represents exactly what you'd expect it to. Whether you yourself have a lover (sorry) this time of year, or are enjoying a cuffing season that's allowing you to take over the entire bed, this delicate necklace adds a dash of the mystic to any look.
Kaffe Coffee Mug Set
Perk up that daily cup of joe with these insulated, double-walled mugs from Kaffe. They prevent hot bevs from burning your hands, cold ones from condensing on the glass, and any drink from scratching or marking your coffee table.
Dr. Pillow Silk Comfort Cover
Treat yourself to an every-night luxury with Dr. Pillow's silk pillowcase cover.
Joey Baby Manifesting It! Bracelet
This layerable bracelet from Joey Baby encourages you to manifest something special for yourself this year.
Moon and Jai Love Ritual Kit with Rose Quartz
Moon and Jai's "Love Ritual" kit includes everything you may need (and yes, that includes instructions) for welcoming an abundance of love in all its forms into your life.
