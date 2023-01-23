Influencer Meredith Duxbury's Viral TikTok Foundation Technique Is a Must-See

When it comes to Meredith Duxbury's makeup routine, she's all about the more is more approach.
The influencer, who has more than 16 million followers on TikTok, is known for her signature style of full-coverage looks. More specifically, Meredith's foundation technique—in which she slathers an excessive amount of product onto her face—has taken the video-sharing app by storm. After all, she's the one who started the #foundationchallenge inspired by her routine, in 2021.
"Number one question, 'Meredith why do you wear so much foundation," the 24-year-old shared in a May 2022 video, addressing her often polarizing foundation method. "I have a lot of freckles, so to fully cover every little one of them, takes a lot of foundation."
She continued, "If you have a pimple, sometimes you have to use more concealer, more foundation to cover it up. I love my freckles, but when I want a full glam, I want a full glam."
And when asked by followers if she removes any of the makeup between cuts or redoes it completely before she heads out the door, Meredith set the record straight.
"I definitely don't have time to be removing foundation between cuts haha," she wrote in the comments section in May. "My life is too busy for that."
Despite her eyebrow-raising method, Meredith shows no signs of brushing it away. She recently shared a tutorial applying copious amounts of foundation while on the Tarte Cosmetics trip in Dubai Jan. 20.
And if you're curious about the rest of her routine? Meredith typically conceals and contours after foundation, then she applies cream blush and layers loose powder on top to seal it all in. Next, she dusts powder blush, bronzer and a highlighter.
For the finishing touches, she'll fill in her brows, throw on false lashes and line her lips before applying lipstick and lip gloss.
@meredithduxbury
GRWM for dinner in Dubai!! ?? original sound - Meredith Duxbury
