Influencer Meredith Duxbury's Viral TikTok Foundation Technique Is a Must-See

Meredith Duxbury set the record straight about her viral foundation technique, in which she slathers an excessive amount of product onto her skin.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 23, 2023
When it comes to Meredith Duxbury's makeup routine, she's all about the more is more approach.

The influencer, who has more than 16 million followers on TikTok, is known for her signature style of full-coverage looks. More specifically, Meredith's foundation technique—in which she slathers an excessive amount of product onto her face—has taken the video-sharing app by storm. After all, she's the one who started the #foundationchallenge inspired by her routine, in 2021.

"Number one question, 'Meredith why do you wear so much foundation," the 24-year-old shared in a May 2022 video, addressing her often polarizing foundation method. "I have a lot of freckles, so to fully cover every little one of them, takes a lot of foundation."

She continued, "If you have a pimple, sometimes you have to use more concealer, more foundation to cover it up. I love my freckles, but when I want a full glam, I want a full glam."

And when asked by followers if she removes any of the makeup between cuts or redoes it completely before she heads out the door, Meredith set the record straight.

"I definitely don't have time to be removing foundation between cuts haha," she wrote in the comments section in May. "My life is too busy for that."

The Most Viral TikTok Beauty Trends of 2022

Despite her eyebrow-raising method, Meredith shows no signs of brushing it away. She recently shared a tutorial applying copious amounts of foundation while on the Tarte Cosmetics trip in Dubai Jan. 20.

And if you're curious about the rest of her routine? Meredith typically conceals and contours after foundation, then she applies cream blush and layers loose powder on top to seal it all in. Next, she dusts powder blush, bronzer and a highlighter. 

For the finishing touches, she'll fill in her brows, throw on false lashes and line her lips before applying lipstick and lip gloss.

Of course, Meredith's beauty tips and tricks aren't the only videos buzzing on TikTok. Keep scrolling to see all of the viral trends below.

Dotted Makeup Hack

The dotted hack was one of TikTok's most useful techniques, as it not only saves time and feels weightless on the skin but doesn't waste your makeup. Instead of layering foundation, concealer, blush, etc. on top of each other, you simply dot the products in the areas you want them and blend them out from lightest to darkest.

"I'm Cold"

Partly inspired by Kylie Jenner's snowy getaway in 2019 as well as the winter season, beauty devotees created the illusion of having flushed cheeks, a Rudolph-red nose and bright under-eyes. The look mimicked the natural flush your skin gets when you're outside in the wintertime.

Glazed Donut Nails

Thanks to Hailey Bieber, having a glossy manicure was the epitome of chic. The model's affinity for dewy skin and high-shine makeup eventually trickled down to her nails, sparking a glazed donut nail mania. She debuted the shiny claws at the 2022 Met Gala in May, which were painted in a pearlescent white. But throughout the year, Hailey refreshed her glazed donut manicure with a chocolate and holiday version.

DIY Period Face Masks

TikTok users quickly rode the (red) wave of period face masks, with the hashtag amassing more than six billion views. As the name suggests, people took their period blood, generally collecting it from a menstruation cup, and smeared it over their faces in the hopes of waking up with clear skin. But dermatologists weighed in on the trend, with Dr. Geeta Yadav putting it simply, "Aside from the fact that it is free, there is zero advantage to using menstrual blood on your skin."

Vampire Skin

If you're still fantasizing about Robert Pattinson's glistening skin as Edward Cullen in TwilightAugust Sombatkamrai, a.k.a. @imonaugust, created the dazzling vampire skin effect. By mixing foundation with silver liquid glitter, your dream of sparkly skin can become a reality.

Foundation Frothing

After Glamzilla frothed her beauty products in what she described as "weird makeup science," she inspired people to froth their foundation a latte. By adding a few drops of foundation into a cup or bowl of water, users blended the two ingredients together, which resulted in a mousse-like foundation. However, chemist Ginger King warned against the technique.

"When you introduce water to products," she told Allure, "you increase the [chance of] bacteria contamination."

"W" Blush Technique

The "W" blush makeup hack was summer's hottest trend, allowing people to get a sun-kissed glow without ever having to step foot outside. To partake in the fad, all you had to do was draw a "W" on your cheeks and across the bridge of your nose, either with a liquid or cream blush (which made gliding the product and blending it out a lot more seamless).

Manga Lashes

Inspired by a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, the Manga Lashes trend played up the anime characters' eyes. To achieve the look, TikTokers either cut lash strips into small chunks or used individual lashes and separated the hairs into clumps with glue. The spikey, doll-like finish added extra drama to their makeup.

DIY Bleached Eyebrows

TikTok's very own bleached eyebrow filter influenced people to rock the bold look IRL, with many of them creating at-home dyes. But it's important to note that bleaching your brows, especially without the proper tools or training, can cause side effects.

"Ingredients used to bleach the hair [that include] high concentrations of hydrogen peroxide can cause serious burns," Michelle Henry, a New York City-based dermatologist, told Allure. "If the solution is too strong, brows and hair can be damaged. Significant burns can also cause permanent hair loss."

Skin Cycling

Unlike some of the potentially risky beauty trends to emerge from TikTok, skin cycling is actually worth implementing into your routine. New York-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, who is credited with coining the term, recommends creating a four-night skincare schedule. 

Night one is for exfoliation, night two is for retinoids and nights three and four are your recovery nights, where hydration and barrier repair are key. Then you repeat the process.

And while the idea of skin cycling isn't necessarily a new concept (it's just been given a buzzy name), there's no denying its benefits. As Dr. Bowe told E! News in July, "You can get more out of your skincare products and see real changes in your skin."

