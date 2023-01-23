Love Island USA's Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi Announce Breakup

This island romance has come to an end.
After winning season four of Love Island USA on Peacock, Zeta Morrison recently revealed that she and Timmy Pandolfi have officially called it quits.
"Timmy and I are no longer together, so there's no more 'Zimmy,'" she said in a Jan. 20 podcast interview with Murad Merali. "We're no longer together, and the storyline is really what I would like to get out because I truly give about my fans and my supporters."
The couple took home the show's $100,000 prize on the season four finale, beating out runners-up Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell and third-place winners Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray. But according to Zeta, everything went downhill the moment they left the villa.
Not only did Timmy not offer her a ride back to L.A. after the show, but Zeta says he often would ghost her. "Sydney, Deb and I, we rode back to L.A. together on the train," she said. "We're on the train—Syd and Isaiah are texting, Deb and Jesse texting, carrying a vibe. And I'm just sat there and Timmy and I are not texting at all."
In addition to several other incidents—such as Timmy turning down her offer to take him to the airport for a trip and Zeta's not-so-pleasant meeting with Timmy's sister—Zeta says her Love Island popularity added to her and Timmy's ever-growing disconnect.
"I feel like your person should be the person who gasses you more than the public and your family and everyone," Zeta shared. "They just want to lift you up all the time and just see you be your best self, and I felt like he was like, 'You get enough of that from everyone else, so you don't need it from me.' But that's who I wanted it from."
At the end of the day, communication is the key to a healthy relationship, something Zeta said she and Timmy always struggled with.
"I told him, I was like, 'This isn't going to survive if the communication is gonna be this bad,'" she said. "You could be an amazing person, and if we're not able to communicate, it's just not gonna work."
Timmy also shared some insight into their split on his Instagram story on Jan. 23. "She would say, 'Even if we're just in each other's lives, I care about you that much as a person,'" he said in a video. "'It doesn't matter if this romance never progresses. I just want you in my life. We can focus on this business. I want the best for you.'"
