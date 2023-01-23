Love Island USA's Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi Announce Breakup

Watch : Love Island USA Winners Timmy & Zeta Reveal Their Biggest Lesson

This island romance has come to an end.

After winning season four of Love Island USA on Peacock, Zeta Morrison recently revealed that she and Timmy Pandolfi have officially called it quits.

"Timmy and I are no longer together, so there's no more 'Zimmy,'" she said in a Jan. 20 podcast interview with Murad Merali. "We're no longer together, and the storyline is really what I would like to get out because I truly give about my fans and my supporters."

The couple took home the show's $100,000 prize on the season four finale, beating out runners-up Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell and third-place winners Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray. But according to Zeta, everything went downhill the moment they left the villa.

Not only did Timmy not offer her a ride back to L.A. after the show, but Zeta says he often would ghost her. "Sydney, Deb and I, we rode back to L.A. together on the train," she said. "We're on the train—Syd and Isaiah are texting, Deb and Jesse texting, carrying a vibe. And I'm just sat there and Timmy and I are not texting at all."