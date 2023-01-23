Drake Pauses Performance at Apollo Theater After Concertgoer Falls From Balcony

Watch : Drake's Album "Certified Lover Boy" Decoded

Drake's latest concert was briefly put on pause after an unexpected fan incident.

While performing at New York's Apollo Theater for SiriusXM Jan. 22, the Grammy winner temporarily stopped his show after an audience member landed in the orchestra from the lower mezzanine section.

"Drake, Apollo and SiriusXM halted the show immediately when learning of a potential fan injury and standard protocols were taken," the Apollo said in a statement on Twitter Jan. 23. "They were seen immediately by EMS on site. The fan and other audience members reported that they were OK. No major injuries have been reported." The Apollo said it is investigating the situation further.

According to an eyewitness who attended the show, the fan incident happened just before Drake brought out special guest 21 Savage. After the duo briefly left the stage, the venue's house lights came on so first responders could reach the concertgoer.

After the fan was attended to, Drake returned to the stage announcing, "I've got good news, everybody's okay."