Drake Pauses Performance at Apollo Theater After Concertgoer Falls From Balcony

Drake's latest concert was briefly put on pause after an unexpected fan incident.
While performing at New York's Apollo Theater for SiriusXM Jan. 22, the Grammy winner temporarily stopped his show after an audience member landed in the orchestra from the lower mezzanine section.
"Drake, Apollo and SiriusXM halted the show immediately when learning of a potential fan injury and standard protocols were taken," the Apollo said in a statement on Twitter Jan. 23. "They were seen immediately by EMS on site. The fan and other audience members reported that they were OK. No major injuries have been reported." The Apollo said it is investigating the situation further.
According to an eyewitness who attended the show, the fan incident happened just before Drake brought out special guest 21 Savage. After the duo briefly left the stage, the venue's house lights came on so first responders could reach the concertgoer.
After the fan was attended to, Drake returned to the stage announcing, "I've got good news, everybody's okay."
And just like that, the show must go on!
Drake took fans through his biggest hits and deep cuts with the Apollo stage transforming from his childhood bedroom to a record label boardroom.
Lil Uzi Vert and The Diplomats also joined Drake during the concert, which featured performances of "Best I Ever Had," "God's Plan," "One Dance," "In My Feelings" and more.
Before the show came to a close, Drake thanked his fans for all their support throughout his career. He also dropped a hint that new music could soon be on the way.
"I've thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time, none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I'll be here for you for a little bit at least," he told the crowd. "And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!"
Drake's concert at the Apollo will air on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Sound 42.