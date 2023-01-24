Some Olaplex Users Claim the Products Caused Hair Damage—But Here's What a Dermatologist Has to Say

Watch : TikTok DermDoctor Details Beauty Trends to AVOID

Olaplex is straightening out the controversy surrounding its line.

The award-winning haircare brand is known for its products that claim to repair, protect and strengthen all hair types. And from styling creams and oils to shampoos and conditioners, Olaplex's various offerings have hundreds of glowing reviews online, including on its website, Sephora, Ulta and on social media platforms like TikTok.

But in recent months, Olaplex users said that the products—such as the No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector, No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and the No.7 Bonding Oil, to name a few—are damaging their hair. Some have claimed that they've experienced hair breakage, hair thinning and even hair loss.

As one Sephora reviewer wrote in August 2022 about the No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector: "This fried my hair after using once for 10 mins as instructed."

"Totally fried my ends and have breakage all the way up the hair shaft," the reviewer continued. "This is after trying to repair it with a moisture mask. Also my hair is falling out in clumps. I'm devastated. My hair was long, fine and silky before and now it's destroyed."