Why It Felt Like Everyone You Follow Was in Dubai This Weekend

Watch : Beyonce Performs First Concert in Over 4 Years at Dubai Resort

Hold up: Were you also in Dubai this weekend?

To celebrate the launch of the newest luxury resort located on the Palm Island in Dubai, Atlantis The Royal hosted a slew of star-studded events, which kickstarted on Jan. 20—and everyone from the biggest celebs to social media influencers seemed like they were all in attendance.

But it's worth noting that there was one event in particular, of course, that had fans buzzing around the world: Beyoncé returned the stage for a live performance for the first time in more than four years.

As for the set list that lucky attendees were treated to hearing from Queen Bey? The Grammy winner belted a number of her hits while including "Halo," "Crazy in Love" and "Countdown." Not to mention, her oldest daughter Blue Ivy, 11, also joined her onstage for a rendition of "Brown Skin Girl."

In addition to sitting front row for the singer's epic performance, a few stars were also seen hitting up the red carpet beforehand including Beyoncé herself, Kendall Jenner, Chloe x Halle, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Ashley Park, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Liam Payne—just to name a few.