Why It Felt Like Everyone You Follow Was in Dubai This Weekend

If you felt like you were the only one watching everyone else having a good time in Dubai for Beyoncé's performance, don't worry you're not alone. Read on for all the details around the epic weekend.

Hold up: Were you also in Dubai this weekend?

To celebrate the launch of the newest luxury resort located on the Palm Island in Dubai, Atlantis The Royal hosted a slew of star-studded events, which kickstarted on Jan. 20—and everyone from the biggest celebs to social media influencers seemed like they were all in attendance.

But it's worth noting that there was one event in particular, of course, that had fans buzzing around the world: Beyoncé returned the stage for a live performance for the first time in more than four years.

As for the set list that lucky attendees were treated to hearing from Queen Bey? The Grammy winner belted a number of her hits while including "Halo," "Crazy in Love" and "Countdown." Not to mention, her oldest daughter Blue Ivy, 11, also joined her onstage for a rendition of "Brown Skin Girl."

In addition to sitting front row for the singer's epic performance, a few stars were also seen hitting up the red carpet beforehand including Beyoncé herself, Kendall Jenner, Chloe x Halle, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Ashley Park, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Liam Payne—just to name a few.

And though you may have experienced a bit of FOMO when it came to this past weekend, quite a few influencers inadvertently took their followers on the journey of exploring Dubai with them ahead of time.
 
Take for instance, TikToker Alix Earle, who gave fans an inside look at her influencer trip (hosted by Tarte Cosmetics) to the United Arab Emirates, which began Jan. 19. From safari rides to day parties, we truly felt like we went along for the ride.
 
Don't believe us? Keep reading to check out her vacation pics:

Tiktok
Packing Process
Tiktok
Going "Y2K" for the Airport
Tiktok
VIP Status
Tiktok
Cheers!
Tiktok
Touch Down in Dubai
Tiktok
Desert Vibes
Tiktok
Safari Ready
Tiktok
Dressing for the Occasion
Tiktok
Gold Rush
Tiktok
Mom & Me

