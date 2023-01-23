Christian Siriano Mourns Death of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend.

The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died.

"I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."

Siriano went on to express his condolences to Ruehlemann's loved ones. "I'm sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special," he continued. "I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please."

The Project Runway star wasn't the only one in the fashion community to pay tribute. Halston Creative Director Ken Downing did as well.

"Goodbye Sweet Jeremy," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "R. I. P. Jeremy Ruehlemann. Love to your family who you adored, as much as they love and adored you. I am heartbroken."