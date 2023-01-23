Real Housewives Star Eva Marcille Shares the One Beauty Product She Will Never Stop Using

We interviewed Eva Marcille because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The world fell in love with Eva Marcille when she won Cycle 3 of America's Next Top Model, which aired in 2004. Since then, we got to know her even better on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and through social media, of course.

Eva explained, "As much as Instagram and social media makes it look like everyone looks perfect all the time, they don't. We all have a natural beauty. It's about accentuating and figuring out what your thing is." The model advises, "Just find your thing and stick to that. Everyone is different." Eva has also taken some fashion and beauty cues from Marilyn "Madam" DeVille, her character on the BET+ series All the Queen's Men.

In an exclusive E! interview, Eva shared her beauty must-haves, inspiration from Madam, and the one product she will never stop using. She shared, "Let's be real, you want it to last whether you're busy or not. No one wants to spend a zillion dollars on makeup to have to go replace it every month. We want something at a good price point that will last for a long time. And that's your go-to, your tried and true."

For more Eva, catch new episodes of All The Queen's Men every Thursday on BET+ .