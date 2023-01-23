Real Housewives Star Eva Marcille Shares the One Beauty Product She Will Never Stop Using

We interviewed Eva Marcille because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The world fell in love with Eva Marcille when she won Cycle 3 of America's Next Top Model, which aired in 2004. Since then, we got to know her even better on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and through social media, of course.
Eva explained, "As much as Instagram and social media makes it look like everyone looks perfect all the time, they don't. We all have a natural beauty. It's about accentuating and figuring out what your thing is." The model advises, "Just find your thing and stick to that. Everyone is different." Eva has also taken some fashion and beauty cues from Marilyn "Madam" DeVille, her character on the BET+ series All the Queen's Men.
In an exclusive E! interview, Eva shared her beauty must-haves, inspiration from Madam, and the one product she will never stop using. She shared, "Let's be real, you want it to last whether you're busy or not. No one wants to spend a zillion dollars on makeup to have to go replace it every month. We want something at a good price point that will last for a long time. And that's your go-to, your tried and true."
Eva Marcille Q&A
E!: You have such a versatile style and your character Madam is usually very glam without being overly complicated. Have any elements of her style translated to yours?
EM: I do get in a Madam kind of a moods on certain nights, it depends. The other night, Robin Givens was in town. I went and took her out with some friends of mine and Cynthia Bailey. I kept the wide brim at on and a super dope Givenchy shirt. It was a structured shirt, a button down. Very masculine and that's Madam's style, but there's something sexy and feminine and androgynous to it, I think.
E!: What about the beauty elements? Have any of Madam's glam preferences become your own?
EM: Yes, a lip can change your entire outfit. That's what I learned from Madam. My makeup artist Jamillah Simmons does a simple face with Fenty everything and a dewy cheek. One of those Fenty Matte lips in red.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored
"This red is one of those shades I have taken into my everyday life. I want to go on a date night or feel glamorous I put that on and it takes me from zero to hero."
Eva's pick has 481K+ Sephora Loves and 2,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Glow Highlighter
"Pat McGrath also makes some amazing products that are great for highlighting and contouring. Her highlighter is hands down the best. I mean she's been an amazing makeup artist since forever and I think she finally gave us her secret when she made this beauty line. Her makeup is insanely stunning."
This highlighter has 5.8K Sephora Loves.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara
"It doesn't matter how high glam your makeup is or how simple it is. You just need some mascara, a cheek and some lip color."
This mascara has 54.3K+ Sephora Loves.
E!: It seems like the cameras are always rolling for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Does that influence how you dress and do your makeup?
EM: They are there all the time. I'm just being me. I will go and put makeup on at some point, but not when I first woke up in the morning. I didn't need makeup on. My eyebrows are going everywhere. If we are going to be home all day, what's the point of having a makeup artist? Other girls may and they look fabulous and I'm here for it, but I didn't wear makeup a lot of the time.
I didn't have a makeup artist. I did my own thing. A little tinted moisturizer from Fenty and a little gloss and I call it a day.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
"Rihanna came through with a wide range of colors. As a brown girl who has been modeling since 2003, that's important to me. I started 20 years ago on America's Next Top Model. You know we have different hues. Some are orange undertones. Some are red undertones. Some are yellow undertones. Rihanna just really got it right with her wide range of shades. They are hands down the best for brown girls, hands down."
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Eva isn't the only one who adores Fenty lip gloss. Kathy Hilton, Remi Bader, and Bretman Rock are among the many celebs who have recommended this product.
This lip gloss has 918.5K+ Sephora Loves and 6,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
E!: What are some of your favorites from Fenty?
EM: Rihanna has a cream blush that I love. You know sometimes when you want that dewy look like you want makeup on, but you don't want to look like it? You need this.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
"The cream blush is amazing. I like a cream blush compared to a powder blush because of how it sits on the skin. It's more moist and it's something you can use if you don't want heavy coverage."
This blush has 252.1K+ Sephora Loves and it comes in nine colors.
E!: What's "in" for fashion and beauty includes a lot of nostalgia and trends we've seen before. What are your favorite resurfaced trends right now?
EM: The oversized trend. I think the body conscious trend did so much for people's mental health that we didn't realize at the time. The average woman may not want to wear a certain trend. When trends only serve one type of demographic or one type of person, I think that's hard. The baggy trend has come back and I love that everyone can wear it no matter what your height is. It's great for winter as we are getting our summer bodies or even just living up our winter hibernation. You can never decline a face card.
E!: Are there any makeup or skincare products that you will never stop using?
EM: My go-to forever and ever is a beauty product. It's skincare. Iman said it years ago on America's Next Top Model, "it doesn't mean a thing if you ain't got that skin, skin, skin." It's all about skin. I go back to the basics, to a cleanser. It's the Even Tone Cleansing Bar by Urban Skin RX.
My girl Rachel [Roff] formulated this years ago and it has stood the test of time. I've been using this product for over ten years now. I don't think there are many products you can use for over 10 years and still get that same level of consistency with, but I'm telling you people are always like 'What's your glow? How do you get it?' It's the same simple cleanser. You can get it anywhere. It's a good price and it will take your skin from whatever state it's in to the best that it could be.
Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar
"I swear by the product for hyperpigmentation, oily skin, dry skin, acne-prone skin, cystic acne, whatever. I'm telling you, friend, it will change your life. It is everything."
If you're looking for more Bravo-inspired shopping, check out these beauty recommendations from her and more Real Housewives of Atlanta stars.