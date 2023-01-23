Hailey Bieber's New Bob Haircut Will Influence Your Winter Look

"Oops," Hailey Bieber cheekily wrote of her dramatic haircut, which she debuted in a TikTok on Jan. 21. See her bold style below.

Hailey Bieber tapped into the "new year, new me" mindset with her latest makeover.

The Rhode Skin founder kissed her signature style of chest-length tresses goodbye and unveiled a dramatic bob haircut. She showcased her bold new look in a Jan. 21 TikTok, cheekily captioning her video, "Oops." 

Hailey first teased her 11 million followers by beginning the short clip with a close-up of her blue sneakers and wide-leg pants. She then panned the camera to her backyard, before dramatically revealing her transformation. 

The model swiveled her fresh cut from side to side and showed off her bob from different angles. She paired her chic hairstyle with brown sunglasses and a black oversized leather jacket with the University of Miami logo emblazoned in bright green and orange.

It didn't take long for Hailey's fans to swoon over her new look, with one person commenting, "Literally every girl is gonna go cut their hair now lol."

Another user wrote, "Well girlies are running to the hair salon as we‘re speaking," with someone else adding, "Looking fresh and outstanding, love ya."

Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

This isn't the first time the 26-year-old has set beauty trends into motion.

Just last summer, her glazed donut nails went viral after she debuted the pearlescent white mani at the 2022 Met Gala, which complemented her ivory silk satin Saint Laurent dress. Then, Hailey's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, gave the trend a fall update, coating the star's claws with a shimmery bronzy color with a glossy finish.

And when it comes to Hailey's statement-making fashion, it's a well-thought-out process.

"I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself," she told Harper's Bazaar for its September 2022 issue. "Even if I'm just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!"

She said that her style "evolves every couple of months," and from the looks of her cut, it's clear she's in her bob era.

Keep scrolling to see all of the other celebrities who've switched up their signature style with a bold hair change. 

Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder joined Zendaya, Idina Menzel and other A-listers with her bold new bob haircut.

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel showed off her chic bob haircut on Instagram, writing on Jan. 17, "So this happened today."

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid debuted a dramatic platinum blonde look on Jan. 17, and seemingly channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

Shawn Mendes

The pop star debuted a buzzcut just after the start of 2023, following years of sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle.

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes kissed her brunette hair goodbye, as she revealed her dramatic red color in a Dec. 24 Instagram.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is back to being a brunette! After being blonde for most of 2022, The Kardashians star unveiled her drastic hair change on Christmas Eve—the same night as her family's annual holiday party.

Dakota Johnson

The Daddio star was seen debuting a brand-new blonde 'do on-set for her role in the upcoming film on Dec. 20.

Bella Hadid

On Dec. 18, Bella Hadid unveiled a dramatic hair transformation, showcasing her new honey-blonde hairstyle on Instagram Stories.

Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star debuted a cropped hair look on Instagram in December 2022. 

Khloe Kardashian

After Khloe debuted her new 'do on Instagram in December 2022, captioning her post "Bang Bang," her pal Khadijah Haqq McCray replied, "Shots fired! And I love it."

Michelle Pfeiffer

The Grease 2 actress shared on Instagram that she was in need of "a long overdue chop," and showcased her sleek blunt bob haircut.

Patrick Dempsey

After dyeing his hair platinum blonde for his role as racecar driver Piero Taruffi in Ferrari, the actor decided to buzz the remainder of his lightened locks to "start fresh," according to his wife Jillian Dempsey. "Change is good! Have you ever buzzed your hair?" she wrote in a Dec. 11 Instagram post. "Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh!"

Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch star certainly flipped the switch on her look. In a Dec. 13 selfie, Vanessa—long known as a brunette—was seen sporting blonde locks and bleached eyebrows, leading fans to compare to her look to Lady Gaga.

Maren Morris

Maren closed out her Humble Quest tour in Nashville with a major chop! The country singer cut her hair just one hour before stepping onto the stage with a lob on Dec. 2.

Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star debuted a new honey-colored hairstyle while enjoying Miami's Art Basel.

Jennifer Garner

The actress debuted a lob in the weeks before Thanksgiving 2022.

Robert Downey Jr.

just before Halloween 2022, the Iron Man actor had his two youngest sons, Exton and Avri, shave his head for his role on the HBO series The Sympathizer.

Ariana Grande

The "7 Rings" singer showed off her new blonde look in an Instagram photo posted on Oct. 26.

Dove Cameron

The "Breakfast" singer debuted a dramatic yellow blunt bob and bangs on Oct. 18. 

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper is officially a redhead! She debuted the fiery new 'do at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit on Oct. 4.

Kristen Stewart

The A-lister showcased her edgy style while attending the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show on Oct. 4. She debuted a major new 'do that was a mix between a mullet and a pixie cut.

Bella Hadid

While in France for Paris Fashion Week, Bella debuted choppy bangs on Sept. 28.

Blac Chyna

"Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair," the reality TV alum wrote on Instagram on Sept. 26, 2022. "But a confident bald woman - there's your diamond in the rough."

Kirsten Dunst

"We were so excited to debut Kirsten‘s shortest haircut in 17 years," hairstylist Marcus Francis said in a press release on Sept. 26. "We decided to keep the look classic and cool to match her new chic length, creating some natural bends to frame her face." According to the beauty expert, the actress chopped off six inches of hair!

Chase Stokes

You thought Outer Banks had plot twists? Well, the actor surprised his fans by revealing in a Sept. 22 Instagram post that he said goodbye to his long, wavy hair and hello to a short cut.  

Shay Mitchell

"And we did it," Shay Mitchell posted on Instagram Stories on Sept. 21, sharing a close-up video of her fiery red hair transformation. "Jesus [Guerrero] talented at so many things and now that I know he can do color like this."

 

Patrick Dempsey

The Grey's Anatomy alum debuted platinum blonde hair when he was honored as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo on Sept. 9, 2022. According to the actor, he bleached his hair for a role in Michael Mann's Ferrari movie.

Jason Momoa

The Aquaman star documented his haircut in a Sept. 5, 2022 video in which he spoke to his followers about cutting single-use plastics out of their lives. 

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things actress unveiled a dramatic chin-length bob while attending the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge Event in New York City on Aug. 10.

Ireland Baldwin

"Don't tell me I won't do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle," the model, daughter of Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger, wrote on Instagram in August 2022.

Her mom commented, "This is my baby… Don't tell her not to do something……. because she will……i'm a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful."

Her uncle Billy Baldwin wrote, "Wow… love it !!!"

