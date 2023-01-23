Hailey Bieber's New Bob Haircut Will Influence Your Winter Look

Hailey Bieber tapped into the "new year, new me" mindset with her latest makeover.
The Rhode Skin founder kissed her signature style of chest-length tresses goodbye and unveiled a dramatic bob haircut. She showcased her bold new look in a Jan. 21 TikTok, cheekily captioning her video, "Oops."
Hailey first teased her 11 million followers by beginning the short clip with a close-up of her blue sneakers and wide-leg pants. She then panned the camera to her backyard, before dramatically revealing her transformation.
The model swiveled her fresh cut from side to side and showed off her bob from different angles. She paired her chic hairstyle with brown sunglasses and a black oversized leather jacket with the University of Miami logo emblazoned in bright green and orange.
It didn't take long for Hailey's fans to swoon over her new look, with one person commenting, "Literally every girl is gonna go cut their hair now lol."
Another user wrote, "Well girlies are running to the hair salon as we‘re speaking," with someone else adding, "Looking fresh and outstanding, love ya."
This isn't the first time the 26-year-old has set beauty trends into motion.
Just last summer, her glazed donut nails went viral after she debuted the pearlescent white mani at the 2022 Met Gala, which complemented her ivory silk satin Saint Laurent dress. Then, Hailey's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, gave the trend a fall update, coating the star's claws with a shimmery bronzy color with a glossy finish.
And when it comes to Hailey's statement-making fashion, it's a well-thought-out process.
"I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself," she told Harper's Bazaar for its September 2022 issue. "Even if I'm just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!"
She said that her style "evolves every couple of months," and from the looks of her cut, it's clear she's in her bob era.
