Hailey Bieber's New Bob Haircut Will Influence Your Winter Look

Watch : Hailey Bieber's TikTok DOESN'T Help Kendall Shed "Mean Girl" Claim

Hailey Bieber tapped into the "new year, new me" mindset with her latest makeover.

The Rhode Skin founder kissed her signature style of chest-length tresses goodbye and unveiled a dramatic bob haircut. She showcased her bold new look in a Jan. 21 TikTok, cheekily captioning her video, "Oops."

Hailey first teased her 11 million followers by beginning the short clip with a close-up of her blue sneakers and wide-leg pants. She then panned the camera to her backyard, before dramatically revealing her transformation.

The model swiveled her fresh cut from side to side and showed off her bob from different angles. She paired her chic hairstyle with brown sunglasses and a black oversized leather jacket with the University of Miami logo emblazoned in bright green and orange.

It didn't take long for Hailey's fans to swoon over her new look, with one person commenting, "Literally every girl is gonna go cut their hair now lol."

Another user wrote, "Well girlies are running to the hair salon as we‘re speaking," with someone else adding, "Looking fresh and outstanding, love ya."