Sutton Stracke's Latest Instagram Hints a Major RHOBH Alum Could Be Returning

Watch : Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has big shoes to fill for season 13.

Just as the Bravo series bids farewell to stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, another diamond may soon take both their places. Sutton Stracke teased as much on her Instagram, as she posted a selfie with none other than RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump.

"#aboutlastnight in Paris," Sutton captioned her Jan. 22 pic with the Vanderpump Rules star. "Had a blast!"

The OG Beverly Hills Housewife announced her departure from the reality series following season nine in November 2018. During her time on the show, Lisa also starred on her hit spinoff series VPR, which returns for season 10 next month.

The possibility of seeing Lisa back on screen with the rest of the RHOBH ladies—including the show's last remaining OG cast member Kyle Richards—is exciting to both fans and Bravolebrities alike. As current star Garcelle Beauvais commented on Sutton's post, "Yes!"

The Real Housewives of New York City's Sonja Morgan also shared her excitement in the comments, posting a raised hands and red heart emoji.