Sutton Stracke's Latest Instagram Hints a Major RHOBH Alum Could Be Returning

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has big shoes to fill for season 13.
Just as the Bravo series bids farewell to stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, another diamond may soon take both their places. Sutton Stracke teased as much on her Instagram, as she posted a selfie with none other than RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump.
"#aboutlastnight in Paris," Sutton captioned her Jan. 22 pic with the Vanderpump Rules star. "Had a blast!"
The OG Beverly Hills Housewife announced her departure from the reality series following season nine in November 2018. During her time on the show, Lisa also starred on her hit spinoff series VPR, which returns for season 10 next month.
The possibility of seeing Lisa back on screen with the rest of the RHOBH ladies—including the show's last remaining OG cast member Kyle Richards—is exciting to both fans and Bravolebrities alike. As current star Garcelle Beauvais commented on Sutton's post, "Yes!"
The Real Housewives of New York City's Sonja Morgan also shared her excitement in the comments, posting a raised hands and red heart emoji.
While Bravo has yet to announce the show's upcoming season 13 cast, the 62-year-old's return would certainly be an interesting one, as she left things on bad terms with her former bestie Kyle.
On top of the now-infamous "Puppygate" incident—which centered around Dorit Kemsley's adopted pet from Vanderpump Dogs being sent to a kill shelter—the frenemies' feud reignited after Kyle claimed Lisa dined and dashed and left her to pay her bill in 2021.
Lisa later clarified to E! News that the bill wasn't meant for Kyle, but rather the producer of her E! series Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, with whom Kyle was dining with.
"I said, 'One, it was nothing to do with her. It was to do with him, who I have known for 10 or 12 years,'" she explained on E! News' Daily Pop in May 2021. "And I said, 'Two, I think he paid it.' They said, 'No he didn't.'"
Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills streaming now on Peacock. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
