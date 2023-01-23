RHOP's Mia Thornton Makes NSFW Sex Confession About Co-Star Wendy Osefo

Watch : Karen Huger on Gizelle Bryant Drama & Eddie Osefo Rumors

Things are getting frisky on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The Bravo series' Jan. 22 episode ended with a shocking cliffhanger after the cast went out for a wild night of drinking during their trip to Mexico. Following a bevy of tequila shots, Wendy Osefo claimed co-star Mia Thornton approached her and said "I just want to eat your box."

Now, Mia is clarifying as to whether she actually made the NSFW sex confession about her fellow cast member.

"No, absolutely not," she stated on the Jan. 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I don't even talk like that. I didn't even know what a hot box was until I met these ladies."

Despite denying saying those exact words, Mia raised eyebrows when host Andy Cohen asked if she would ever actually consider getting intimate with Wendy.

"It depends on if Eddie's involved," she replied, referencing Wendy's husband. She added that Eddie would "absolutely" need to be part of their romp, "and so would [her husband] G. It would have to be like a quadruple."