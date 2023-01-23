15 Sweet, Silly &Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for People in New Relationships

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Making a new relationship official after the holidays is usually a safe bet. That way, you don't have to worry about exchanging gifts, traveling together, or meeting each other's families when you're still trying to get to know each other. However, there's one more holiday on the horizon, and it's famously a doozy: A little tradition known as Valentine's Day.
No matter how long you've been together, "V-day" always prompts a discussion. Are you celebrating? If so, how? Do you need a dinner reservation? How much should you spend on presents? And, most of all, who's going to bring it up first?
Navigating your first Valentine's Day as a new couple can easily doom your chances of making it to the next one. But here's the thing: It doesn't have to.
To help get that freshly minted partnership over the line to just being a regular one, I've put together this list of 15 Valentine's Day gifts for people in new relationships. That said: Making a dinner reservation is always a good backup.
Kaffe Stainless Steel French Press
Upgrade their morning coffee routine with this easy-to-use stainless steel French press from Kaffe.
Happy Socks 3-Pack Pride Socks Gift Set
The Pride Socks gift set from Happy Socks strikes the ideal balance of practical and full of personality.
Avera Golden Heart Bracelet
If you've always wanted to give someone a heart-shaped trinket, or you happen to know your new boo is angling for one, this chunky charm bracelet will surely make their meal. You made that dinner reservation too, right?
Lumin Skin Classic Maintenance Set
Whether your new guy has been looking to glow up his skincare routine or you're subtly nudging him to do it, Lumin Skin's Classic Maintenance Set for men is all you need. I mean, all he needs.
Funko Star Wars: Valentines - Luke & Grogu
Show someone just how much you care with this adorable and Valentine's Day-themed Funko pop of the legendary Luke Skywalker holding teeny tiny baby Grogu. Awwww.
Corkcicle Origins Stemless Cup
Make wine night that much cooler (or warmer) with this Corkcicle stemless cup. Its natural finish suits any space, so you don't have to worry about coordination.
Oradina Heart Of Gold Ring
Okay, so, heart-shaped jewelry can be tricky, but if you know they love jewelry, and you've kind of passed the "new" phase but not by that much, Oradina's delicate, stackable ring is the one.
Franklin Sports Nerf Golf Set
For the golf guy (and here, guy is gender non-specific), it won't get any cuter than this mini Nerf golf set. It's perfect for offices, apartments, and porches alike.
Embellished Leopard Hearts Cap
With its whimsical, heart-shaped spots, this casually cool baseball cap is ideal for your new cutie. Especially if they're a fan of Real Housewives of Potomac, since it's from Robyn Dixon's line.
Kenny Flowers The Sol Searcher Long Sleeve White Linen
Got your first big trip together on the books? This long-sleeved linen tee will ensure he looks stylish enough to not embarrass you in the photos.
Aiaiai TMA-2 Move Xe Wireless Headphones
These sophisticated headphones are great for your new audiophile boo, without being as over-the-top expensive as similar models.
Pop Marvel - Pride - Deadpool
If the brand-new like of your life is a fan of this sardonic, foul-mouthed Marvel character, this Deadpool Funko Pop can adorn their desk, dresser, or bookshelf with pride.
Whiskey Cooling Cups, Set of 2
For your new babe who is decidedly anti-Dry January: This freeze-able set of whiskey glasses that keep their drink of choice cool without diluting it.
Rainbow Cape
Sure, a rainbow cape is a little goofy, but in another way, it says it all.
Skin Gym Jade Sculpty Heart
This Gua Sha tool is heart-shaped (ish!) and serves a function, which makes it the ideal brand-new-and-maybe-kind-of-corny relationship gift that's also pretty sweet.
