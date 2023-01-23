The Last of Us: [Spoiler] Reflects On Their Heartbreaking Death

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode two of The Last of Us.

Another one bites the dust, so to speak.

Over the course of just two episodes, HBO's The Last of Us has already proven that nobody is safe in the world of deadly clickers, runners and bloaters. And the latest example is Anna Torv's Tess.

Despite being introduced as a main character who, alongside Pedro Pascal's Joel, is tasked with smuggling Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of the quarantine zone so they can use the teen's Cordyceps immunity to find a cure, Tess sacrifices herself during the show's second outing.

As Torv explained in a behind-the-scenes featurette from the episode, Tess' sacrifice was in some ways an act of redemption. She explained, "I think Tess goes, if they do this one thing that can potentially save everyone, she can be, in some way, redeemed for all the sh--y things that she's done."

"I had imagined that the scene was gonna be very different to the way that it actually turned out. I thought it was gonna be much slower and I thought it was gonna be this magnetic kind of pull," Torv shared. "And then when we came to do it, I don't know, it was just so not what I had thought it was gonna be."