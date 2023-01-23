Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Paris Fashion Week Show Look Will Make You Roar

Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat were among the celebs turning heads at Schiaparelli’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23. See their jaw-dropping looks below.

Get into it, yuh.

At least that's what we're left saying after seeing all the head-turning looks from the celebrities who attended Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 couture show during Paris Fashion Week. Among those rocking show-stopping ensembles during the Jan. 23 event were none other than Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat.

The Kardashians star wore a black velvet strapless gown, which was adorned with a not-to-be-missed accessory: a faux lion's head perched on her shoulder straight from the designer's couture collection. To complete the look, Kylie also wore black Schiaparelli sling-back shoes with golden toes.

But she wasn't the only one turning heads as Doja also arrived in unique fashion. The Grammy winner arrived sporting head-to-toe red body paint, which covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals, which were applied by hand.

Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath, who worked with the performer, shared insight into the extensive process it took to achieve Doja's lustrous look.

"It was an honour to collaborate with the incredibly gifted @DojaCat and @DanielRoseberry on the ‘Doja's Inferno' look for @Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture collection," she wrote alongside Instagram footage of the singer Jan. 23. "Doja's patience and commitment during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath and I, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was truly inspiring."

As Pat put it, "The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece and a tribute to Doja Cat's hard work and dedication."

But there's more where that came from. Read on to see even more photos from the runway show:

Kylie Jenner
Doja Cat
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Olivier Rousteing
Christine Quinn
Law Roach
Amina Muaddi

