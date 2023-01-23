Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Paris Fashion Week Show Look Will Make You Roar

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME

Get into it, yuh.

At least that's what we're left saying after seeing all the head-turning looks from the celebrities who attended Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 couture show during Paris Fashion Week. Among those rocking show-stopping ensembles during the Jan. 23 event were none other than Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat.

The Kardashians star wore a black velvet strapless gown, which was adorned with a not-to-be-missed accessory: a faux lion's head perched on her shoulder straight from the designer's couture collection. To complete the look, Kylie also wore black Schiaparelli sling-back shoes with golden toes.

But she wasn't the only one turning heads as Doja also arrived in unique fashion. The Grammy winner arrived sporting head-to-toe red body paint, which covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals, which were applied by hand.

Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath, who worked with the performer, shared insight into the extensive process it took to achieve Doja's lustrous look.