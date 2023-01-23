Tim Allen Denies Flashing Pamela Anderson on Home Improvement Set

Watch : Pamela Anderson Reflects on Stolen Sex Tape in Netflix Documentary

Tim Allen is refuting Pamela Anderson's claim that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement.

In an excerpt obtained by Variety from her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, the actress—who played the role of Lisa in the show's first two seasons—alleges the incident happened on the set of the ‘90s sitcom.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," she wrote, per the publication's excerpt published Jan. 22. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly—completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Now, the actor has responded to the allegation, telling E! News in a statement, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

E! News has reached out to reps for Anderson for comment and have not heard back.

Prior to landing the role of Lisa the Tool Girl on Home Improvement (she was 24 and Allen, 38, when the show debuted), Anderson appeared as a cover model for Playboy magazine.