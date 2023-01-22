Damar Hamlin Attends Buffalo Bills Playoff Game Weeks After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Watch : Damar Hamlin Discharged From Buffalo Hospital

Damar Hamlin's latest outing is total touchdown.

The Buffalo Bills safety, who was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest during the NFL's Jan. 2 game, came to support his team in person Jan. 22, as they played against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As seen in a CBS clip shared to the team's Twitter page Jan. 22, Hamlin was filmed inside the stadium building riding in a security vehicle. The clip was paired with the caption, "Welcome home, @HamlinIsland." The NFL player's mom Nina and his little brother Damir joined him at the venue.

In another video posted the same day, Hamlin can be seen standing up inside a private suite at the stadium, where he held up a heart symbol with his hands.

Hamlin's outing comes almost three weeks after he suffered cardiac arrest while on the field as the Buffalo Bills played against the Cincinnati Bengals. After receiving CPR for over ten minutes, Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and officials suspended the game.