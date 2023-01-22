Damar Hamlin Attends Buffalo Bills Playoff Game Weeks After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin's latest outing is total touchdown.
The Buffalo Bills safety, who was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest during the NFL's Jan. 2 game, came to support his team in person Jan. 22, as they played against the Cincinnati Bengals.
As seen in a CBS clip shared to the team's Twitter page Jan. 22, Hamlin was filmed inside the stadium building riding in a security vehicle. The clip was paired with the caption, "Welcome home, @HamlinIsland." The NFL player's mom Nina and his little brother Damir joined him at the venue.
In another video posted the same day, Hamlin can be seen standing up inside a private suite at the stadium, where he held up a heart symbol with his hands.
Hamlin's outing comes almost three weeks after he suffered cardiac arrest while on the field as the Buffalo Bills played against the Cincinnati Bengals. After receiving CPR for over ten minutes, Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and officials suspended the game.
Following his hospitalization, Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn told CNN Jan. 3 that Hamlin was sedated on a ventilator. In the following days, news of Hamlin's health would take a positive turn.
On Jan. 5, his physicians Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight IV shared that Hamlin "is beginning to awaken, and it appears that his neurological condition and function is intact" during a press conference.
And it's safe to say Hamlin has had his team on his mind throughout his healing journey, as Pritts shared that Hamlin asked in writing who won the Jan. 2 game during his stay at UC Health.
But Hamlin's support for his team from afar did not stop there. On Jan. 6, the Buffalo Bills shared on Twitter, "Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: 'Love you boys.'"
The 24-year-old was moved from UC Medical Center's ICU to New York's Buffalo General Hospital, and has since been discharged and sent home, per a Jan. 11 statement from the Buffalo Bills on social media.
Prior to his release, Hamlin penned a message of gratitude for both hospitals. "Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC," he tweeted Jan. 9. "Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!"