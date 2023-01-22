Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler Have a Hilarious Parks and Recreation Reunion on SNL

Watch : Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words

Leslie Knope and April Ludgate are together again!

While hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live for the first time, The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza delighted fans further by having a surprise reunion with her Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler, a former SNL cast member.

On the Jan. 21 episode, the actresses played their former sitcom roles together in a sketch during Weekend Update. "Everybody should get involved where they live," Plaza's Ludgate, who appeared to speak about working for local government, told co-anchor Colin Jost. "If you're young, you should get a job as a garbage man or something."

Sarcastic as ever, Plaza-as-Ludgate also suggested that a person can "drive a bus," adding, "You don't have to be on time. Nobody cares."

She continued, "Work for the water department. You can drain the reservoir and find all the bodies and murder clues, or just be a dog catcher, and just say you couldn't find any. Because when you work for the local government, doing the bare minimum is doing your part."