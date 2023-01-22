Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler Have a Hilarious Parks and Recreation Reunion on SNL

Leslie Knope and April Ludgate are together again!
While hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live for the first time, The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza delighted fans further by having a surprise reunion with her Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler, a former SNL cast member.
On the Jan. 21 episode, the actresses played their former sitcom roles together in a sketch during Weekend Update. "Everybody should get involved where they live," Plaza's Ludgate, who appeared to speak about working for local government, told co-anchor Colin Jost. "If you're young, you should get a job as a garbage man or something."
Sarcastic as ever, Plaza-as-Ludgate also suggested that a person can "drive a bus," adding, "You don't have to be on time. Nobody cares."
She continued, "Work for the water department. You can drain the reservoir and find all the bodies and murder clues, or just be a dog catcher, and just say you couldn't find any. Because when you work for the local government, doing the bare minimum is doing your part."
Poehler's Knope later appeared and cheerfully turned the attention on Jost. "So how much fun is it working here? Do you guys just sit around cracking each other up all day?"
She continued, "I used to watch this when Seth Meyers did it by himself with no one else and he made it look really easy."
Ludgate then expressed her annoyance. "Oh my God, can we please go?" she asked. "This guy has been bothering me for half an hour."
Knope added, "We can't stay long. We have a timed entrance to the M&M store. But before we go, and may I be so bold, do you mind if I try to tell a joke?"
Jost obliged, allowing her to temporarily resume her old job as Weekend Update co-anchor.
Poehler was not the only celebrity to make a cameo on SNL. Sharon Stone made a surprise appearance, lounging on a bed in a glittering gold dress, during musical guest Sam Smith's performance of the title track of their upcoming album Gloria. The actress had starred in the 1999 film of the same name.
In addition, Property Brothers twins Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk played judges in a Miss Universe sketch.
