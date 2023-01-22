Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Welcomed a Daughter, Husband Reveals at Memorial

Watch : Riley Keough Honors Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley With Moving Tribute

The late Lisa Marie Presley is a grandmother, her son-in-law revealed at her funeral.

At the singer's star-studded memorial service at Graceland Jan. 22, her eldest daughter Riley Keough's husband Ben Smith-Petersen read to the crowd a letter his wife wrote to her late mom. "Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life," it said. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters."

A rep for Riley confirmed to E! News that the Terminal List actress, daughter of the late Elvis Presley, and her husband have welcomed a daughter. No further details about the child of the couple, who wed in 2015, were provided.

Riley's tribute to Lisa Marie was titled "A Letter to My Mama." Ben read, "Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I'm certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I remember you."