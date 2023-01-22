Elvis' Austin Butler Attends Memorial Service for Lisa Marie Presley

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland in Public Funeral

Austin Butler is paying his respects.

The 31-year-old actor, who played Elvis Presley in the award-winning 2022 biopic Elvis, was in attendance at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 22 at Graceland.

As seen in photos, Austin arrived to the Memphis property, where Lisa Marie, Elvis and Lisa Marie's late son Benjamin Keough are buried, alongside girlfriend Kaia Gerber. The couple both donned long, black coats.

The memorial service drew in a crowd of friends, family and fans to honor Lisa Marie after her passing, which occurred on Jan. 12. At the time, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told Entertainment Tonight Lisa Marie, who was 54 years old, died after being rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. A cause of death has not been revealed.

That same day, Lisa Marie's mom Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter's death in a heart-rending statement.