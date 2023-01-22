Elvis' Austin Butler Attends Memorial Service for Lisa Marie Presley

Austin Butler is paying his respects.
The 31-year-old actor, who played Elvis Presley in the award-winning 2022 biopic Elvis, was in attendance at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 22 at Graceland.
As seen in photos, Austin arrived to the Memphis property, where Lisa Marie, Elvis and Lisa Marie's late son Benjamin Keough are buried, alongside girlfriend Kaia Gerber. The couple both donned long, black coats.
The memorial service drew in a crowd of friends, family and fans to honor Lisa Marie after her passing, which occurred on Jan. 12. At the time, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told Entertainment Tonight Lisa Marie, who was 54 years old, died after being rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. A cause of death has not been revealed.
That same day, Lisa Marie's mom Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter's death in a heart-rending statement.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she told People Jan. 12. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."
Austin shared his own words in honor of Lisa Marie the following day, noting his admiration for the woman she was.
"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," he said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 13. "Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."
Just two days before her death, Lisa stepped out with mom Priscilla to support Austin at the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for portraying Elvis in Elvis.
On the Jan. 10 red carpet, Lisa Marie had nothing but good things to say about Austin. "He's such a sweetheart—an authentic, true sweetheart," she told Access Hollywood. "And just as good off-screen as he is on screen."
That same night, while accepting the coveted award, Austin delivered a message of gratitude to Priscilla and Lisa Marie onstage.
"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," he said during his acceptance speech. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."