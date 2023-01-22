Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name

After Kylie Jenner sharing the new name of her and Travis Scott's baby boy, the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained how to pronounce it.

By Corinne Heller Jan 22, 2023 3:25 PMTags
BabiesCeleb KidsKardashiansKylie Jenner
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME

Kylie Jenner is clearing the air on the pronunciation of her son's new name.

On Jan. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her and Travis Scott's baby boy, their second child, is named Aire, more than 10 months after she announced that they had changed his original name, which was Wolf. After Instagram fan page @kyliesnapchat shared the news about the child's new name, with the caption, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Kylie commented, "AIR" with a red heart emoji.

A source told E! News the name means "lion of God." (It is believed to be of Hebrew origin—In Hebrew, a lion is an "aryeh.")

In her Jan. 21 post, Kylie also shared the first photos of baby Aire's face. In two pics, the Kardashians star is seen holding and cuddling her son. In two other photos, baby Aire appeared on his own. In the images, he's seen wearing adorable baby clothes with cars and sharks printed on them.

photos
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Play Dress-Up in Her Closet

Kylie shared Aire's name and the new pics of her son 12 days before the family will celebrate his first birthday on Feb. 2 and 11 days before his big sister Stormi Webster will turn 5.

See photos of baby Aire below:

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Meet Aire

On Jan. 21, 2023, Kylie revealed on Instagram that the new name of her and Travis' son is Aire, pronounced "air." She also shared the first photos of the child's face.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Oh, Hey

Aire, age 11 months, checks things out.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Meal Time!

Baby Aire sits down for a meal.

Instagram
Twinning

Kylie shared this adorable photo of her kids' Nike-clad feet in October 2022 on her Instagram Stories, illustrating the size difference between Stormi and her baby brother.

Instagram
Mini-Me

Big sister Stormi wore matching shoes with her little brother in October 2022.

Instagram
Poolside Playdate

In October 2022, Kylie shared a poolside photo with her son upon her return from Paris Fashion Week. She captioned the sweet mommy-and-me picture, "home."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy Father's Day

Kylie shared this family pic on Father's Day 2022, writing to Travis, "Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy Easter

In April 2022, Kylie shared this photo of Travis Scott holding their son at her mom Kris Jenner's Easter celebration.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube
Met Gala Ready

In early May 2022, Kylie posted a video of herself and her family flying to and getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. The footage included a quick peek at her and Travis' son. "Look at my son's cute shoes!" she exclaimed. "He can't even walk in them."

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

In mid-May 2022, on Mother's Day, Kylie posted a video documenting moments from her pregnancy with her son. It included footage of a 3-D sonogram from an MFM's office and a shot of herself holding her baby's hand.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Jump Jump

In late May 2022, Kylie shared this pic of her baby boy in a Fisher-Price Jumperoo, appearing next to Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, "I made these little feet."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sister & Brother

Kylie shared this photo of her son with his big sister Stormi Webster on the day he was born—Feb. 2, 2022 (one day after Stormi's 4th birthday)

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name

2

How Missing Ana Walshe's Husband Ended Up Charged With Her Murder

3

Nia Long Reveals Her Relationship Status After Outing With Omarion

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name

2

How Missing Ana Walshe's Husband Ended Up Charged With Her Murder

3

Nia Long Reveals Her Relationship Status After Outing With Omarion

4

How That '90s Show Handled Danny Masterson's Absence

5
Breaking

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed