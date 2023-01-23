10 Eyeliners Under $10 With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just because makeup is expensive, that doesn't necessarily mean that it's high-quality. Even if that is the case, that doesn't mean you should dismiss the affordable finds. It can be a series of trial and error finding the beauty products that work for you, but if you want a budget-friendly eyeliner, you're in the right place.
This $2 gel eyeliner has 11,000+ 5-star reviews. If you prefer a liquid formula, this pick 56,400+ 5-star reviews. Try this eyeliner stamp if you struggle to draw an even wing or a cat eye. Multitask with this product that works as an eyeliner and an eyeshadow.
Here are ten top-rated eyeliners under $10 with thousands or five-star reviews.
The Highest-Rated Eyeliners Under $10
Wet n Wild Breakup Proof Retractable Gel Waterproof Eyeliner
Nope, that's not a typo. This eyeliner is really just $2. This breakup-proof eyeliner is smudge-proof, quick-drying, long-lasting, and it's retractable, so you don't need to worry about having a sharpener.
It has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in seven colors. A shopper reviewed, "This eyeliner is the best it's very inexpensive and it lasts threw heavy tears . And goes on with ease . I'm definitely ordering more. It was well worth the wait for how much money you save."
NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
The Epic Ink Liner lives up to its name with superior staying power and a waterproof formula. You can get this top-seller in black or brown.
It has 56,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with a fan of the product reviewing, "Quite literally THE best liquid eyeliner pen i've EVER had. It is so pigmented and has so much ink inside of it. When I had first went to apply it, i thought it was going to be one of those where you have to keep applying…NOPE… so much color in a singular swipe. Iwas NOT expecting it to be that good lmao. 10000/10 would recommend."
Sharlovy Winged Eyeliner Stamp-2 Eyeliner Pens for Perfect Wing Cat Eye
If you struggle to paint on two, identical wings, you need this eyeliner stamp in your life. It's incredibly easy to use and it will save you some time and frustration. You can get this in black or white.
It has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Cat eye without the hassle!!! This item is a must have for someone like me who just can not do a cat eye on my own. This stamp makes it so easy and I absolutely love this item. It lasts all day long. I have even fell asleep without taking my makeup off and have woke the next morning with it still looking amazing. Highly recommend and will be purchasing again in the very near future."
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil, Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Pencil
You can use this is an eyeliner and an eyeshadow. It comes in 17 colors and has 37,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 2,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I love this pencil! The frosted mocha color is perfect for my skin tone and blue eyes. It goes on easy and stays all day for me. I have bought several in multiple colors."
Revlon Pencil Eyeliner ColorStay Eye Makeup with Built-in Sharpener, Waterproof, Smudgeproof, Longwearing with Ultra-Fine Tip
Get intense, waterproof color with this Revlon eyeliner that has a smudger on the other end. It comes in 10 colors and has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 1,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 1,600+ 5-star Walmart reviews.
An Amazon shopper gushed, "This eyeliner is absolutely amazing, especially for its price. It's so easy to use and it has such an amazing formula. I have used it for a competition makeup and nationals make up. I recommend 10/10!!"
Wet n Wild Mega Last Breakup-Proof Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner Black, Brush Tip Pen, Quick Drying, Smudge Resistant, Long Lasting 16 Hour Wear
If you're looking for an eyeliner you can count on, this one is waterproof, lasts for up to 16 hours, and it has a smooth, silky, gel, formula. You'll feel like an artist when you use this precision brush applicator.
It comes in seven colors and has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I'm not into liquid eyeliners and been trying to find an eyeliner that would not fade or make me look like a raccoon after four hrs. and this wet n wild did it for me. Honestly I was hopeful but didn't expect such great results after 13 hrs. Of wear! It was still bold and in place!"
e.l.f. No Budge Retractable Eyeliner, Creamy, Ultra-Pigmented & Waterproof
Create bold, defined lines with this retractable eyeliner that's waterproof and delivers a super, long-lasting wear. It's available in black, brown, and charcoal.
This eyeliner has 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper saying, "I wear this everyday and it is smudge proof and long lasting! Easy to apply!"
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Never Fail Original Mechanical Pencil Eyeliner with Built in Sharpener
The name of this product says it all: Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner. It has a built-in sharpener and it comes in six shades. It's smudge-proof, highly-pigmented, and long-lasting with 16,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
"Easy to use eyeliner. I'm a swimmer, and it stays right where I put it," a shopper reviewed. Another wrote, "I typically use a setting spray because I live in FL and sweat a lot, but I forgot one day, and the liner did not budge. Goes on smooth. Great color for me," an Amazon shopper reviewed.
Rimmel Exaggerate Eye Definer
This eyeliner comes through with a major impact and a long-lasting, waterproof formula that comes in 8 colors. It has 11,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper gushed, "Absolutely love this eyeliner! Its hard to find near where I live so happy I can order it. The dark brown is beautiful, the built in smudge and sharpener are awesome. I like to do a wing usually and its so fast and easy to swipe some on, use the smudge to wing out and blend the lash line and be done."
Almay Eyeliner Pencil, Vitamin E, Water Resistent and Long Wearing, Hypoallergenic, Oil Free, Fragrance Free
This retractable eyeliner delivers a matte finish and there are four colors to choose from. It gives you a smooth application and it's smudge-proof, even when you're stuck in the heat and humidity.
This eyeliner has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is the best eyeliner I've ever used! I have sensitive eyes due to a medical condition but this eyeliner is smooth going on and doesn't come off until I take it off with my makeup remover, even when my eyes water No problems."
