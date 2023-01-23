10 Eyeliners Under $10 With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Just because makeup is expensive, that doesn't necessarily mean that it's high-quality. Even if that is the case, that doesn't mean you should dismiss the affordable finds. It can be a series of trial and error finding the beauty products that work for you, but if you want a budget-friendly eyeliner, you're in the right place.

This $2 gel eyeliner has 11,000+ 5-star reviews. If you prefer a liquid formula, this pick 56,400+ 5-star reviews. Try this eyeliner stamp if you struggle to draw an even wing or a cat eye. Multitask with this product that works as an eyeliner and an eyeshadow.

Here are ten top-rated eyeliners under $10 with thousands or five-star reviews.