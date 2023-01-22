10 Mini Versions of Household Appliances From Amazon That Will Help Save Space

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just because you live in a small space doesn't mean you need to sacrifice on your favorite household appliances. Turns out, there are tons of mini appliances you can snag from Amazon. They all seemingly work wonders, according to a bunch of Amazon reviewers, and most of them are pretty affordable.
So, we've rounded up some of the best mini appliances that you can shop from Amazon, from a mini space heater to a compact espresso machine. Not only are these tiny appliances functional, useful and totally helpful when it comes to saving space, but they'll also look so cute on your countertop, or wherever else you choose to store them. Don't just take our word for it, either. These best-selling mini appliances have tons of raving Amazon reviews— which is always a good sign!
Read on for our top 10 mini appliance picks from Amazon, and shop them before they sell out!
COMFEE' Portable Dishwasher Countertop
Just because your kitchen doesn't have a dishwasher doesn't mean you shouldn't have one. You can snag this life-changing portable dishwasher and place it on your countertop. One review shares, "I am absolutely in love with this little dishwasher. I'd been searching for YEARS to find one small enough to fit one very specific spot in my kitchen and this is one of only 2 machines I found that were the correct size. I chose this one because of the option to fill the tank vs sink hookup."
DASH Deluxe Mini Maker for Individual Waffles, Hash Browns, Keto Chaffles with Included Brush and Cord Wrap
This DASH mini maker is perfect for whipping up individual waffles, hash browns and more, without taking up all that space. One reviewer says, "I liked this so much, I ordered a second one so I can have 2 things going at once. I have made chaffles and waffles and they have turned out great."
Espresso Machine 20 Bar, Compact Espresso Maker With Milk Frother Steam Wand
This compact espresso maker comes with a milk frother, so you can whip up all your favorite caffeinated beverages without taking up all that counter space. The mini espresso machine is also currently on sale for $144 instead of the original $180 price!
Cuisinart DLC-2ABC Mini-Prep Plus 24-Ounce Food Processor
This small Cuisinart food processor chops and grinds food seamlessly, so don't be fooled by its size! One Amazon review shares, "My 10 year old food chopper finally broke so bought this. It's fantastic! I feel like I was roughing it all these years with my old one because this thing chops everything in seconds. No need to stop it and shake all the food stuck to the sides in order to get the whole bowl chopped. It does the entire job for you with the push of a button. Where have you been all my life?!"
nutribullet Personal Blender for Shakes, Smoothies, Food Prep, and Frozen Blending
This nutribullet blender has over 41,000 positive Amazon reviews, one of them sharing, "I've use household blenders for over 40 years, from smoothies to margaritas, I've chopped/blended many products from bananas, apples, to ice. All of which wear on both the blade and the vessel they are contained by. This blender is wonderful, the speed in which it operates is great, it's ability to turn ice to shaved ice in seconds is fantastic. I should have purchased this a long time ago." It's a useful and effective blender that won't take up too much space!
Mueller Smart Stick 800W
This handheld blender has 12 speeds, an attachable whisk and a beaker and measuring cup for chopping. It has so many functions that will help you save space on other kitchen appliances, and is perfect for making soups, milkshakes, smoothies and more.
DASH Mini Rice Cooker Steamer with Removable Nonstick Pot
This DASH mini cooker and steamer comes with a removable nonstick pot that you can use to make rice, soups, quinoa and more. It's compact size is perfect for individual and quick meals.
Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill, 14-Inch, Black
This Cuisinart mini portable charcoal grill is a best seller on Amazon for good reason! It's easy to assemble and works perfectly, according to its 4,500+ positive reviews on Amazon. One reviewer explains, "This little grill is perfect. I move a lot so I really don't want to have a huge grill to move around but some foods just NEED to be grilled."
SUPER DEAL Compact Mini Twin Tub Washing Machine
If you don't have an in-unit washing machine or are simply looking for a quick and convenient alternative to a communal laundry room, this compact washing machine is your answer. One Amazon reviewer raves, "After using this washer for several months now, I wanted to update my review. I use this little thing almost daily, and it is still working like a champ! It was absolutely worth every penny."
Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Small Space Personal Mini Heater - Black
This mini space heater is so convenient and useful. With over 26,000 positive Amazon reviews, it's a must-have for small spaces that you're looking to warm up quickly. One reviewer shares, "This is really a near-perfect little heater for me. I can put this under, or on my desk, without risking my papers (or legs) bursting into flames. The heat it puts out is pretty amazing, so you need to keep everything at least 12 to 18 inches from it's face, or it will get blazing hot in no time."
