Beyoncé Glitters in Gold in Dubai As She Performs First Concert in 4 Years

We are crazy in love with this look.
Beyoncé turned heads in a glittering gold ensemble during Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend in Dubai, as seen in a photo shared to the resort's Instagram Jan. 21. The fashion statement featured a gold sequin gown with eye-catching cutouts.
The grand reveal weekend not only served as an opportunity for Beyoncé to don this incredible look, but also for her to deliver her first concert in four years.
As seen in footage that surfaced online, Beyoncé's Dubai show featured performances of her hits "Countdown," "Beautiful Liar" and "Drunk in Love." At one point, the 41-year-old was joined onstage by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, who she shares with husband Jay-Z, to perform "Brown Skin Girl."
For the occasion, Blue Ivy sported a red, sparkling ensemble, as seen in the online clips. Meanwhile, her mom donned a yellow, floor-length grown.
Beyoncé last performed a full concert in 2018, when she and Jay-Z took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.
That same year, the pair also went on the road together for their On the Run II Tour, which kicked off in June 2018 and came to a close the following October.
In more recent years, Beyoncé performed "XO" and "Halo" live at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's A Celebration of Life in 2020. And in 2022, she took the stage at the Oscars.
That year, Beyoncé released a new album, Renaissance—a highly-anticipated project that was leaked three days before its official release date, July 29.
When it came time to officially drop Renaissance, Beyoncé penned a thank you note to her fans who didn't engage in listening to the leak.
"So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time to enjoy it all together," she wrote in her July 29 Instagram Post. "I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank y'all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me."