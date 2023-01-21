Beyoncé Glitters in Gold in Dubai As She Performs First Concert in 4 Years

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle REACT to Text From Beyonce

We are crazy in love with this look.

Beyoncé turned heads in a glittering gold ensemble during Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend in Dubai, as seen in a photo shared to the resort's Instagram Jan. 21. The fashion statement featured a gold sequin gown with eye-catching cutouts.

The grand reveal weekend not only served as an opportunity for Beyoncé to don this incredible look, but also for her to deliver her first concert in four years.

As seen in footage that surfaced online, Beyoncé's Dubai show featured performances of her hits "Countdown," "Beautiful Liar" and "Drunk in Love." At one point, the 41-year-old was joined onstage by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, who she shares with husband Jay-Z, to perform "Brown Skin Girl."

For the occasion, Blue Ivy sported a red, sparkling ensemble, as seen in the online clips. Meanwhile, her mom donned a yellow, floor-length grown.