Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday

Buzz Aldrin appears to be over the moon.
The retired astronaut rang in his 93rd birthday by getting married again.
"On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation," Buzz wrote on Twitter Jan. 20, "I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot."
The 1969 Apollo 11 spaceflight's Lunar Module Eagle pilot, who followed his mission commander Neil Armstrong to became the second man to set foot on the moon, added that wed they in "a small private ceremony" in Los Angeles. Buzz noted that when it comes to their new status as husband and wife, he and Anca "are as excited as eloping teenagers."
Buzz also shared some photos from their special day, including a snap of the bride and groom smiling together, as well as a pic of them sitting on a bench. For the occasion, Buzz sported a black suit with a bow tie and metallic boots, while Anca donned a long-sleeve dress adorned in sequins.
Their union marks marriage No. 4 for Buzz, who was wed to Joan Archer from 1954 to 1974; to Beverly Van Zile from 1975 to 1978; and to Lois Driggs Cannon from 1988 to 2012. Buzz and Joan share daughter Janice Aldrin and sons Andrew and James Aldrin.
Anca, who, per her Instagram bio, is executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC, has given many glimpses into her and Buzz's relationship in recent years. In 2021, she penned a message for her now-husband in honor of his 91st birthday.
"Happy Birthday to the most handsome Aquarius and Hero with a very special place in my heart!" she wrote on Instagram in 2021. "Happy Birthday Buzz!"