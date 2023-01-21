Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday

Watch : BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

Buzz Aldrin appears to be over the moon.

The retired astronaut rang in his 93rd birthday by getting married again.

"On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation," Buzz wrote on Twitter Jan. 20, "I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot."

The 1969 Apollo 11 spaceflight's Lunar Module Eagle pilot, who followed his mission commander Neil Armstrong to became the second man to set foot on the moon, added that wed they in "a small private ceremony" in Los Angeles. Buzz noted that when it comes to their new status as husband and wife, he and Anca "are as excited as eloping teenagers."

Buzz also shared some photos from their special day, including a snap of the bride and groom smiling together, as well as a pic of them sitting on a bench. For the occasion, Buzz sported a black suit with a bow tie and metallic boots, while Anca donned a long-sleeve dress adorned in sequins.