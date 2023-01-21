Jeremy Renner Says He Broke More Than 30 Bones in Snowplow Accident

Watch : Jeremy Renner Reveals He's Home From the Hospital

Thirty. That's how many bones Jeremy Renner broke when he was run over by a snowplow.

The Avengers star has been documenting his journey to recovery from his New Year's Day accident on social media and recently revealed that he returned home from the hospital. On Jan. 21, he offered more details about his horrific injury while thanking his fans for their support.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed in a private residence and appearing to receive physical therapy. "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."

The Mayor of Kingstown actor continued, "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

Renner's Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth commented, "Your a champion mate [sic]! We love you."