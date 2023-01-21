Dyson 24-Hour Deal: Save $100 on a Supersonic Hair Dryer Bundle

If you want additional insights before you shop, here are some rave reviews from happy QVC shoppers.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer w/ Stand and Round Brush Reviews

A shopper said, "I keep one now at two locations. Very good for fine hair. Hair is extremely healthy since I started using first bone when it came out. It's expensive but worth it as hair does not fry."

Another explained, "I've been looking for a hair dryer with three heat settings and three speeds. I never thought that there could be such a huge difference in hair dryers. I was wrong. This Dyson is well worth the price and then some. My hair dries faster. Looks better. I have nothing bad to say about this product."

Someone reviewed, "Though this is a sticker shock, the dryer is wonderful. Even though I have fine thin hair, this dryer slows me to dry and style quickly with no friz. The cold blast is the best I have ever seen on a dryer and the fact my hair remains styled even after 3-4 days is all the proof I need. If you can get over the cost it's worth a try."

A QVC customer wrote, "I only write a review when I am passionate about a product. This Dyson hairdryer is amazing. I was hesitant to invest so much money in a hairdryer, but now I am so glad I did. I battle frizzy hair and I absolutely cannot believe the results I have gotten using this product! My hair is smooth, silky and shinier than ever. It looks and feels so much better. I have gotten compliments from friends and family and am thrilled! And the cherry on the top is that it has cut drying time in half!! I would highly recommend this hairdryer, especially to anyone who needs help with the frizz! The brush and comb are amazing too!"

"I love my Dyson hairdryer! Yes, it's expensive, but, mine works like new after 2 yrs! I would've purchased several dryers by now if I didn't have this one. I have mid back length, thick silver hair, with large waves. I can have my hair dried and styled in less than 10 minutes. And it looks great! Does not dry my hair out! Just take the time to clean beneath the vent after each use," a shopper reviewed.

