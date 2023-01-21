Dyson 24-Hour Deal: Save $100 on a Supersonic Hair Dryer Bundle

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want the hair you've always dreamed of, it may be time to upgrade your hair tools. Yes, that may be a pricey purchase for most of us, but if you are on the lookout, you can find some great deals and discounts. Have you been curious about the Dyson hair care tools that you see all over social media? Today is your lucky day because there's a flash sale.
You can get a bundle with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, styling concentrator, diffuser, gentle air attachment, flyaway attachment, wide-tooth comb attachment, stand, and round brush for just $430. This is a 24-hour deal, hurry up and shop before it sells out. This ultra-fast dry helps you style your hair without extreme heat damage.
While you are shopping at QVC, check out the 24-hour Beauty Master Class. Starting at 2 PM ET, you can watch live streams with tips and tricks from professionals and you can shop some new products, deals, and sales on Living Proof, Clinique, Tarte, Bondi Sands, and more top brands. You can also enter the Master Beauty Class Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of eight $100 QVC eGift cards until 9:15 PM ET.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer w/ Stand and Round Brush
This bundle includes the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, styling concentrator, diffuser, gentle air attachment, flyaway attachment, wide-tooth comb attachment, stand, and round brush.
The dryer has three speed settings: high, medium, and low. It has four heat settings: high, medium, low, and constant cold.
If you want additional insights before you shop, here are some rave reviews from happy QVC shoppers.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer w/ Stand and Round Brush Reviews
A shopper said, "I keep one now at two locations. Very good for fine hair. Hair is extremely healthy since I started using first bone when it came out. It's expensive but worth it as hair does not fry."
Another explained, "I've been looking for a hair dryer with three heat settings and three speeds. I never thought that there could be such a huge difference in hair dryers. I was wrong. This Dyson is well worth the price and then some. My hair dries faster. Looks better. I have nothing bad to say about this product."
Someone reviewed, "Though this is a sticker shock, the dryer is wonderful. Even though I have fine thin hair, this dryer slows me to dry and style quickly with no friz. The cold blast is the best I have ever seen on a dryer and the fact my hair remains styled even after 3-4 days is all the proof I need. If you can get over the cost it's worth a try."
A QVC customer wrote, "I only write a review when I am passionate about a product. This Dyson hairdryer is amazing. I was hesitant to invest so much money in a hairdryer, but now I am so glad I did. I battle frizzy hair and I absolutely cannot believe the results I have gotten using this product! My hair is smooth, silky and shinier than ever. It looks and feels so much better. I have gotten compliments from friends and family and am thrilled! And the cherry on the top is that it has cut drying time in half!! I would highly recommend this hairdryer, especially to anyone who needs help with the frizz! The brush and comb are amazing too!"
"I love my Dyson hairdryer! Yes, it's expensive, but, mine works like new after 2 yrs! I would've purchased several dryers by now if I didn't have this one. I have mid back length, thick silver hair, with large waves. I can have my hair dried and styled in less than 10 minutes. And it looks great! Does not dry my hair out! Just take the time to clean beneath the vent after each use," a shopper reviewed.
Looking for more great hair products? Check out these 12 hacks to tame frizzy hair.