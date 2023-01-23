Kiehl's Buy 1, Get 1 Free Deals: Last Day To Get Top-Selling Skincare Products Starting at $25

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's such a bummer to run out of a product in the middle of your skincare routine. That's why it's always a good idea to have backups of your essential beauty products on hand so you never encounter this issue. Right now, there's a buy one, get one free deal from Kiehl's. You can use one product now and save one for later. Or you can give one away as a gift, and keep the other for yourself.
Of course, that sounds too good to be true. Here's the scoop: this deal does not apply to every Kiehl's product, but there are so many great bestsellers on sale. They're available in bundles of two, so there's nothing to remember, no promo code to copy and paste. It's just a super simple, can't-miss, skincare deal from Kiehl's.
Here are some of the best deals from the sale. Hurry because today is the final day of deals!
Kiehl's Buy 1, Get 1 Free Deals
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
This refreshing face wash is just what you need to remove dirt and oil from your skin without drying it out, according to the brand. The formula has caffeine, menthol, and Vitamin E.
A fan of the cleanser reviewed, "Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash smells great, with a bit of caffeine perks up aging skin. I've loved having people ask me how I'm looking so refreshed. One buddy said, 'You find the fountain of youth?!'"
A long-tiem fan of the product said, "Short and sweet: I've used Facial Fuel for as long as I can remember and I will NEVER change. It is the perfect start to every day. Wakes up my skin and, other than coffee, wakes me up too! Feels great on my face and genuinely does what it needs to to invigorate. Like I said, the perfect start to everyday!"
Kiehl's Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream- Set of 2
If you want to even out your skin's texture, decrease, redness, and increase radiance, Kiehl's claims that this cream will make a difference in just one week. It delivers a burst of hydration that lasts for 24 hours, according to the brand.
A fan of the lightweight moisturizer said, "A True Miracle In A Jar! I received a small sample of this product. Since I have tried every high-end moisturizer on the market with never being completely satisfied, I wasn't expecting much. But, WOW! The first application felt like silk penetrating deeply through my layers of skin. For the first time, without using another serum, moisturizer, or primer, this wonderful product made my dry, thirsty skin moist, and kept it moist all day long... From now on, this will be my forever favorite moisturizer!"
Kiehl's Ferulic Brew Antioxidant Facial Treatment with Lactic Acid- Set of 2
Kiehl's claims that you can increase hydration, boost radiance, and smooth out texture/fine lines, and even out tone with this product.
A shopper raved, "The Kiehl's Ferulic Brew Rejuvenating Facial Essence is amazing. It definitely works wonders. My skin feels rejuvenated. I see my skin looks smoother, brighter & all around healthier. I am sold on this product."
Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream- Set of 2
Use this eye cream to de-puff, brighten, and smooth out the delicate skin around the eye. Kiehl's claims that this oil-free eye cream delivers instant and long-lasting moisture.
This eye cream has 2,200+ 5-star reviews with one shopper sharing, "I have used this eye cream for a long time, maybe 15-20 years. It feels like a drink of water for your skin. I especially like to use this in the summer after a day in the sun, I actually crave it."
Kiehl's Calendula Herbal-Extract Alcohol-Free Toner- Set of 2
Kiehl's claims that this calming toner is great to combat redness, excess oil, the appearance of pores, and blemishes. After cleansing, apply this toner with a cotton pad and then follow up with your favorite serums and/or moisturizer.
Kiehl's Hydro-Plumping Hydrating Serum- Set of 2
If you're looking for a hydrating serum, Kiehl's claims that this one plumps the skin, smooths, and improves elasticity.
A shopper raved, "Clear improvement after first time using it... My skin looked way healthier, my pores were tightened, the wrinkles are really plumped! I don't need eye cream anymore, and for the first time after a while, I love touching my face! (Just to feel the 'baby skin feeling'). Now, my skin gets stable, so I only need to use a tiny amount of the products."
Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Corrector- Set of 2
Kiehl's claims that this treatment "reduces hyperpigmentation by 49%, dark spots by 39%, and post-acne marks by 27%."
A shopper gushed, "I was over the moon excited to get to try Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution! The transformation has been phenomenal! I am amazed at how well it truly worked!! I didn't use the entire bottle because my face didn't accept using the product twice a day. I used it once every other day, but my dark spots have lightened dramatically!! My skin tone does appear to be brighter and more even all in all. I intend to keep using the Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution in the future. It is truly a phenomenal product!! I have had a true skin transformation !!"
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil- Set of 2
Use this concentrate at night, gently pressing it into your skin after cleansing. Kiehl's claims that this is great to increase radiance and reduce the signs of aging.
A loyal fan of the product said, "This facial oil does exactly what it claims to do. Put it on at night and in the morning your face will look 10 years younger. I'm not kidding, joking, or exaggerating! Truly amazing stuff. The added bonus is it smells wonderful. I use it on my face and also on my hands and forearms. I'm 63 years old and it really helps me keep my skin, both my face and forearms smooth and wrinkle-free. It's so good, I recommend it to my friends and send them samples when I get any from Kiehl's. Everyone I have sent a sample to has also purchased it!"
—Originally published January 21, 2022 at 5 AM PT.