I Tried Jessica Alba's Easy Contour Hack and I'm Never Going Back to My Old Makeup Routine

We shared these products by Jessica Alba because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. The products shown are from Jessica's brand, Honest Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want a contoured look that is actually easy to do and looks natural, Jessica Alba recently shared her method and I'm never going back to my old makeup routine. Contouring can be an intimidating skill to master when you're doing your own makeup. Even when I follow TikTok and YouTube videos exactly, the products don't always blend the same way for me as they do in a tutorial. And, of course, I loathe those unclear videos that jump from the initial makeup application to the finished glam without actually showing me the blending technique.
The Honest Beauty founder's attainable technique is simple and doesn't make it look like I have a ton of makeup on. She applies tiny, easy-to-blend dots because it's "way more chill" and those are the exact vibes I need in 2023. She uses the new Honest Beauty Fresh Flex Concealer in two shades, Nutmeg to conceal and Caramel to contour, adding subtle dimension to the face. If you want to emulate her look to accommodate a different skin tone, conceal with a color 1-2 shades lighter than your foundation and contour with a hue 1-2 shades darker.
This dot method will change the way you do your makeup. If you want to save time and end the frustration, Jessica cracked the code on how to contour with ease.
Jessica Alba's Natural Contour Technique
@jessicaalba my easy way to naturally #contour using #concealer ???? #dotmethod #blendblendblend #weekendvibes ? original sound - Yo Mama
Jessica Alba's Go-To Contour Products
Honest Beauty Fresh Flex Concealer with Niacinamide + Vitamin E + Hyaluronic Acid, Vegan + Cruelty free
This product is a multitasking must-have that delivers a second-skin finish that looks natural and feels incredibly lightweight. You can use it to conceal and contour. It has two types of hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, per the brand. The formula also has additional skin-loving ingredients including shea butter, niacinamide, and Vitamin E.
Conceal with a color 1-2 shades lighter than your foundation and contour with a hue 1-2 shades darker.
Honest Beauty Powder Brush
Jessica blended out her contour with this brush, which is incredibly soft, made from renewable bamboo and synthetic bristles. This is actually a powder brush, so you can also use it for loose and pressed powder products.
Honest Beauty Makeup Blending Sponge, Cruelty Free, Natural
Jessica blended her concealer with this sponge, which is great to smooth out liquid and cream formulas.
If you need additional information before shopping, check out these rave reviews from shoppers who have ditched their old concealer for this new one from Honest Beauty
Honest Beauty Fresh Flex Concealer Reviews
An Amazon shopper explained, "I have tried every clean concealer under the sun. Ilia. Kosas. Etc. this blew all of them out of the water. I'm absolutely floored by how incredible this is. Buy it now. Don't hesitate. This is freakin amazing. Full coverage without the cake. Doesn't budge. Looks natural. This is holy grail level right here."
Another raved, "LOVE! I've been searching high and low for a clean/cruelty free makeup and have tried TONS of brands that either looked awful didn't last, broke up on my face, or broke me out. Not this one. It feels amazing on my skin, doesn't sink into my fine lines or accentuate my pores, doesn't make me greasy or dried out, and provides excellent coverage. Such great coverage that this concealer is all I've been wearing since my purchase!"
Someone reviewed, "I have been hunting for natural makeup that doesn't break the bank and this little concealer was exactly what I needed. It goes on smoothly and it stays all day without setting spray."
An Honest Beauty customer wrote, "I'm switching my holy grail concealer to this one! I've been using Kosas Revealer Concealer and while I love the product- I decided to give Honest's concealer since I use so many of their skincare products. I will be switching to Honest everything. I purchased the sand concealer and it matches my skin perfectly. You can't even tell I'm wearing makeup. It's such a natural look while making me look more awake. I think for those glam days I might go a shade darker or use two different ones to contour but for no makeup makeup days just the sand is perfect."
Another said, "Not going back! I have been using BareMinerals concealer for years. I decided to try this on a whim and now I don't think I'll ever go back! Really great formula that sticks but also blends really well!
"BEST EVER. I did not have high expectations but thought it was worth a try. This is by far the BEST concealer I have ever used, even the super high end brands. The coverage is flawless and lasts all day. Highly recommend," a shopper reviewed.
If you're looking for more game-changing products, this under eye brightener from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty makes me look like I got much more sleep than I did.