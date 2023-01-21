I Tried Jessica Alba's Easy Contour Hack and I'm Never Going Back to My Old Makeup Routine

We shared these products by Jessica Alba because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. The products shown are from Jessica's brand, Honest Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want a contoured look that is actually easy to do and looks natural, Jessica Alba recently shared her method and I'm never going back to my old makeup routine. Contouring can be an intimidating skill to master when you're doing your own makeup. Even when I follow TikTok and YouTube videos exactly, the products don't always blend the same way for me as they do in a tutorial. And, of course, I loathe those unclear videos that jump from the initial makeup application to the finished glam without actually showing me the blending technique.

The Honest Beauty founder's attainable technique is simple and doesn't make it look like I have a ton of makeup on. She applies tiny, easy-to-blend dots because it's "way more chill" and those are the exact vibes I need in 2023. She uses the new Honest Beauty Fresh Flex Concealer in two shades, Nutmeg to conceal and Caramel to contour, adding subtle dimension to the face. If you want to emulate her look to accommodate a different skin tone, conceal with a color 1-2 shades lighter than your foundation and contour with a hue 1-2 shades darker.

This dot method will change the way you do your makeup. If you want to save time and end the frustration, Jessica cracked the code on how to contour with ease.