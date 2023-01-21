Madewell Extra 50% Off Sale: Denim Jeans for $30 & More Trendy Looks Starting at $12

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Need a shopping incentive? You know we've got you covered. If you're looking for the best outerwear, denim, sweaters, accessories and more, look no further than Madewell, especially since they're hosting a 50% off sale and denim starting at $30.
The sale includes some of the trendiest pieces of the season. All you have to do to unlock the deals is use code 'SALEONSALE' upon checkout.
Keep scrolling to shop some of the must-have, cute, comfy and cozy looks from Madewell at jaw-dropping prices— for a limited time!
Long-Sleeve Dolman Shirt in Stripe
A casual oversized button-down shirt is a wardrobe essential. It's a great piece to add to any outfit, whether you're going to the office or simply running errands. This striped one is currently on sale for almost just $30!
The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Kingsbury Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
Now is quite literally the best time to shop Madewell's quality denim. You can get so many cute styles on sale, like this vintage straight jean with a knee-rip for just $40 instead of the usual $138 price tag.
Brushed Belrose Shirt-Jacket
Winter is all about good outerwear, and you should definitely take advantage of this Madewell sale to snag this shirt-jacket for over $100 off. It's a great piece for the winter that is easy to wear and layer.
The Plus Curvy Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Mayfield Wash
These curvy vintage jeans are a classic pair that will go with everything. Pair the straight jean with bodysuits, coats, casual tops and more. For $40, you can't pass these Madewell jeans up!
MWL Brushed Rib Cropped Cardigan Sweater
This cropped cardigan sweater will become a casual and comfy staple in your wardrobe. You can snag it in three different colors for only $20 and pair it with denim, biker shorts, leggings and more.
Baggy Straight Jeans in Dark Worn Indigo Wash
A trendy pair of jeans is a wardrobe must, and this baggy straight jean for just $30 will definitely get the job done. Pair the dark worn indigo wash look with boots, sweaters, coats and more for all your winter outfit needs.
MWL Seamless Racerback Sports Bra
You can snag this super cute racerback sports bra for just $12 instead of the usual $48 price tag. Why not get it in both of its cute colors?!
The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Earlwood Wash
Another chic pair of jeans that are currently on sale for just $30 instead of $128 is this vintage straight jean. It's the perfect balance between fitted and loose, and you can pair the look with so much!
Garment-Dyed Twill Shirt-Jacket
This twill shirt-jacket is the perfect sweater for the winter, whether you're running errands or or wearing it to the office. So chic!